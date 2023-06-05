Download Festival returns to Leicestershire for its 20th anniversary with a huge line-up of talent including Metallica, Bring Me the Horizon, and Slipknot. This year’s festival is expected to attract live audiences of more than 100,000, with thousands more streaming the event online.

Tickets completely sold out for the rock festival this April, marking the first time the event has sold out. But fear not, you can still catch the festival online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is your guide to how to watch the main action from Download Festival 2023 online for free - you can also check out the full line-up and stage times.

Metallica will headline Download Festival 2023

When is Download Festival 2023?

Download Festival will take place from Thursday 8 June to Sunday 11 June, with acts performing live across four main stages at Donington Park Circuit, Leicestershire. The event will be available to stream in the UK from Friday.

Kerrang! Radio star Sophie K will present daytime coverage whilst broadcaster Kylie Olsson will be hosting the evening show. Morning sessions will feature more activities, such as mindfulness and cookery sessions, and pre-recorded content, whereas the evening sessions are back to back performances from major acts.

Can you watch Download Festival 2023 on TV?

Download Festival will not air on terrestrial TV, but you can still watch the performances live on the Download TV YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The content will be streamed live on these platforms and will not be available to watch after the event has first streamed.

It is free to watch all of the streamed content, although Download is supporting a fundraiser for NHS charities which you can donate to.

What is the Download Festival streaming schedule?

This is the full schedule for Download Festival on social media and YouTube: