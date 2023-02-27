The singer wondered ‘when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had’

Pink has revealed she is “saddened” that “silly” comments she made about Christina Aguleira have been making headlines.

The “So What” singer was addressing comments she had made about Aguilera when she appeared on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? where she revealed past tensions between the pair, telling Wallace: “not everyone is supposed to like each other and that’s ok.”

Taking to Instagram, the singer whose new album Trustfall has reached number 1 in the UK charts explained that she was “saddened and disappointed” around the media response to her comments, with the singer adding: “my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman.”

So, what did Pink say about Christina Aguilera, have they made up and what happened on the Lady Marmalade set? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Pink say about Christina Aguilera?

Earlier this month in an interview with Buzzfeed UK, Pink shared details about what it was like on the Lady Marmalade set. She admitted the music video “wasn’t very fun” to make, because of some “personalities”.

Pink, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Pink was asked about these comments on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? The singer explained: “Our personalities just didn’t…not everyone is supposed to like each other and that’s ok. Back then, our personalities did not mix at all and that was ok. We hugged it out and kissed it out and we have many times since.”

She continued: “The shade — where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I’m going to answer it honestly. I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That’s not shade, that’s just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that’s just not my way.”

Wallace asked Pink if Christina had really wanted to “throw down”, to which Pink replied: “She did. She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and was going to shut down the entire production. I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair. I was also homeless at 15. You can’t talk to me any kind of way. You picked the wrong one. But that’s over. It’s an interesting story, but it probably happens every day in every workplace. Some people just don’t get along, and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important and they hug it out and move on.”

What did she say on Instagram?

Pink shared in a post on Instagram that she is “saddened and disappointed” following the media response to comments she made about fellow artist Christina Aguilera.

Alongside a photo of the artist with her six-year-old son Jameson, her caption reads: “I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album Trustfall. While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare — my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman.”

She continued: “The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people — sang my ass off, made Myself wholly Vulnerable — eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily Employing hundreds of Good, Hardworking people, the only Thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your Twenties. I take responsibility also — I’m out of Practice Dodging the bull***t that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I’m notorious For saying too much. But I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with — there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that.”

She went on to highlight how men and women are treated differently in the industry, adding: “I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.”

What happened on the Lady Marmalade set?

There was a strong reaction to the comments on social media, with Pink taking to Twitter to call it out, she said: “ Y’all are nuts Xtina had s**t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now- I’m not “shading” someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f*****g drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling.”

Have they made up?