Christina Aguilera to release new music video for hit song Beautiful 20 years later

New music video from Christina Aguilera to celebrate world mental health day

Christina Aguilera has announced that she will be releasing a new music video for her hit song Beautiful 20 years after the original to celebrate World Mental Health day.

The 41-year-old singer from Staten Island shared a teaser clip of the new video on Instagram with her 8.5 million followers with the caption: “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honoured to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th”.

“Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, and put your mind, body, and soul first”.

The original video for Beautiful came out in 2002 and featured Christina with other people highlighting their insecurities and finding acceptance.

The video was an instant hit with fans praising the positive message and therefore became a cult classic.

Lyrics from the chorus were: “I am beautiful no matter what they say. Words can’t bring me down”.

The 18-second clip shows a group of girls dressed in blue and standing by desks.

They are all in sync and touching up their full face of makeup, whilst looking at a phone lit up by a ring light. Multiple voices can be heard giving advice on beauty and fitness.

Celebrity friend Paris Hilton commented on the post with just the word:“Iconic”.

Many fans also expressed their excitement in the comments, one wrote: “Literally heard this song yesterday and thought to myself how the world is so different now.

“And we need this song more than ever. It is sad. And I worry for the children that I know have”.

Another said: “The queen is back supporting every time and gives a message to the society”.