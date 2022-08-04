Christina Aguilera will perform at the O2 arena this week

Record-breaking superstar Christina Aguilera will bring her UK tour to one of London’s most iconic venues.

She will be performing at The O2 area on Friday (5 August), following on from previous shows in Scarborough and Liverpool.

It is part of her EU/UK Summer Series Tour.

The tour follows the release of her new single Pa Mis Muchachas, a song delving into her Latin roots and celebrating Latina sisterhood by featuring Latin stars such as Becky G, Nicki Nicole and rapper Nathy Peluso.

Here is all you need to know.

When and where is Christina Aguilera performing in London?

Aguilera will play one show at the O2 Arena tomorrow evening (5 August).

The doors will open at 6:30 pm.

Expected performance times are usually released the day before or the day of an event - and this article will be updated accordingly.

How can you get to the O2?

The O2 sits in southeast London and can be reached via public transport. You can catch the 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 buses directly to the O2 arena, which stops at North Greenwich station.

Alternatively, you could get the Jubilee Line to North Greenwich station straight from central.

The full address of the arena is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX

Can you get tickets for Christina Aguilera in London?

Unfortunately, Ticketmaster has said there are no tickets available for Friday’s show.

However, the venue’s official ticket partner, AXS still has Fan Resale tickets available, which cost between £43 and £143, depending on the area you want to sit in.

In total, she is performing on seven dates, in Spain, Monaco and the UK. After London, she will be in Brighton on Saturday 6 August.

What are Christina Aguilera’s most popular songs?

On Spotify, the singer’s most popular songs include:

Genie In a Bottle

Beautiful

Dirrty

What is her setlist for London?

An official setlist hasn’t been released but fans are expecting Aguilera to follow the same setlist from previous shows.

According to setlist.com, these are the songs that Aguilera performed on her European dates:

Intro

Dirrty

Can’t Hold Us Down

Bionic

Vanity

Genie in a Bottle

What a Girl Wants

Ya llegué (Dance Interlude)

Santo

Sueltame

Como yo (Dance Interlude)

Pa’ mis muchachas

Feel This Moment

Titi me preguntó / Pepas (Dance Interlude)

Ain’t No Other Man

Say Something

Show Me How You Burlesque (Dance Interlude)

Express

Lady Marmalade

Beautiful

Fighter

Let There Be Love

How to download your tickets on the O2 app

The O2 arena says on its website: “For this show, if you’ve purchased your tickets from theo2.co.uk or AXS.com you’ll need to display your ticket on your phone via The O2 app. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with news and information on AXS Mobile ID tickets and how you can download your tickets to your phone.

“If you’ve bought your tickets for this show via AXS then you can re-sell your tickets with AXS Official Resale which gives you a safe, simple, and fair way to buy and sell tickets.

“Please note: If you purchase resale tickets for this show through any website other than via theo2.co.uk or axs.com, your tickets may not be valid and access to the venue could be refused.”

Who is the opening act?

Union J in 2014

Union J - the X Factor Boyband - are joining Christina Aguilera for her UK tour dates. All four members of Union J - JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley, George Shelley and Josh Cuthbert will be performing.

The group formed on X-Factor in 2012, after JJ, Jaymi and Josh auditioned as a trio. George auditioned as a solo act and joined the band at the judge’s request.

The group disbanded in 2019, but in January they confirmed they will reform to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

What security measures are in place at the O2 arena?

There are several security measures at the venue, including a bag policy. Any bag smaller than an A4 size is allowed in the arena. If you have a large back, you can leave it at the bag storage facility at the cost of £10 per bag.

All bags will be searched and screened before being accepted into the facility.

Everyone entering the arena will be screened - and no food or drink can be brought in with you.