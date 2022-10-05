Paris Hilton has hired pet detectives, dog whisperers, pet psychics and dog finding drones to find her missing chihuahua

Paris Hilton has spoken to numerous pet psychics who claim her dog is still alive, despite having been missing for three weeks.

The American hotel heiress, 41, has offered a $10,000 reward for “the safe return or information leading to the safe return” of her beloved chihuahua.

Diamond Baby, a black, white and brown chihuahua was last seen on 14 September around Paris’ Los Angeles home.

Paris has been using Instagram to ask her 20.5 million followers to “help” find her six-year-old pet.

Paris Hilton would take her chihuahua Diamond Baby to events, including New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

In a post shared yesterday, the socialite revealed that she has been working with “reputable pet psychics” to find out if her chihuahua is still alive.

Advertisement

Sharing a snap of her dog’s Halloween costume, Paris wrote: “For #WorldAnimalDay this year, I am hoping to reach every fellow animal lover out there to please, please, please help me find my dog, Diamond Baby.

“I’ve been working with multiple reputable pet psychics and they have ALL told me DB is still alive and still out there.”

Paris explained that she has been given “false hope” since offering the $10,000 reward, while revealing that she can’t raise the sum due to security issues.

Paris said: “Since I’ve posted about the reward, there has been so many cruel people reaching out and giving me false hope just to claim this reward money.

“There has also been a people telling me to raise the price of the reward, which I was about to do - but I have been advised by my security team NOT to do this because it could put my other dogs and myself in danger as they could become targets to kidnap by sick, sick people.”

Advertisement

The hotel heiress first posted about her missing dog on 19 September, just a few days after Diamond Baby was seen for the last time at their $8 million mansion.

Just four days into the search, Paris concluded her post with: “I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back.”

She also explained to her followers how the chihuahua got out the house, saying: “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”

Paris added that she has hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and was looking into dog finding drones.

Advertisement

On 23 September, just over a week after the last sighting of Diamond Baby at her Hollywood Hills home, Paris posted about the huge reward.

Paris said: “There will be a $10,000 Award for the safe return or information leading to the safe return of Diamond Baby & NO questions asked!”