Kathy appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show on Wednesday when the comment was made

Kathy Hilton has been accused of being fatphobic and racist, after she incorrectly identified singer Lizzo on a TV show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday with her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The pair were tasked with guessing the celebrity from pictures in a segment called “Will Kathy Know Them?”

Kathy Hilton is facing backlash online after appearing on Andy Cohen’s talk show (Pic:Getty)

She wrongly guessed a number of celebrities including Dwayne Johnson and Justin Timberlake, but as a picture of Lizzo appeared she replied: “I feel like I do…Precious?”

Kathy’s guess of Precious could be a link to the titular character in the 2009 Oscar-winning drama played by Gabourey Sidibe or the 32-year-old model Precious Lee.

In light of this, Lizzo fans quickly reacted on social media, criticising Kathy Hilton for comparing Lizzo to another plus-size Black female figure.

Lizzo recieved flowers from Harry Styles after she kicked him off the top of the charts

Among the criticisms was E! Host Nina Parker, who said: “Black women are not here to be the butt of your jokes.”

Kalen Allen added: “When ‘Precious’ came out, a lot of people used the character’s name as a derogatory label to fuel their fatphobia and to bully. So no, I don’t think that’s funny that Lizzo, home minding her own business, had to watch herself be called Precious in front of millions on live TV.”

Although most of the tweets criticised Kathy for her guess, some jumped to her aid, with one person writing: “Everyone needs to calm down about Kathy calling Lizzo Precious. The woman didn’t recognise anyone.”

Kathy Hilton

Fashion designer, television personality

Kathy is the matriarch of the Hilton hotel family (Pic:Getty)

Kathy Hilton was born in New York and while she might be known for being the mother of American socialite Paris Hilton, she has made quite the name for herself.

Kathy was a child actor and has appeared in shows such as ‘Bewitched’, ‘Family Affair’ and ‘Happy Days’ and has some notable movie credits to her name.

The 63-year-old has two half-siblings actresses Kim and Kyle Richards, who appeared in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, before Kathy featured as a friend on the show in 2020. As the latest addition to the cast, Kathy became a fan favourite with media outlets questioning why they didn’t hire her sooner.

Age: 63

63 Born: New York

New York Lives: Bel Air, Los Angeles

Bel Air, Los Angeles Partner: Richard Hilton, married since 1979

Richard Hilton, married since 1979 Children: Paris, Nicky, Barron Nicholas, Conrad Hughes Hilton

Paris, Nicky, Barron Nicholas, Conrad Hughes Hilton Wealth: $350 million

The matriarch of the business tycoon family spoke to the New York Times about her reemergence to the forefront and how she felt about being added to the RHOBH cast.

She said: “Fear is, to me, the worst emotion. I’ve lived in fear before. But as you get a little older, guess what? I don’t care. I just enjoy life. Have a good time…and if it gets too dramatic, I’ll make myself a sandwich or go upstairs and play on my iPad.”

Connections

Michael Jackson

The King of Pop was best friends with Kathy Hilton (Pic:Getty)

Before Michael died, Kathy Hilton was best friends with the King of Pop having met at Montclair College Preparatory School.

The Thriller singer was at the birth of Paris Hilton and would frequently visit Kathy even after she married the Hilton hotel heir.

Kathy told Piers Morgan in 2011: “We met when I was 13 and he was 14, and developed a friendship and a bond throughout the years. And we always kept in touch.”

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show The Kardashians at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

From one matriarch to another - Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton have been close friends since before the 1980s, when the famous mothers grew up in Los Angeles.

Their daughters Paris and Kim went on to become close friends as well, first appearing in Paris’ TV show A Simple Life.

Most recently, Kathy was hopeful at encouraging Kris to appear on Real Housewives alongside her.

Personal

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton.

Kathy and Richard’s eldest daughter is businesswoman and entrepreneur Paris Whitney Hilton.

Paris released a film in 2020 called “This is Paris” which documented her abuse she suffered while at a Utah boarding school that she was sent to after her parents were worried about her partying habits.

Kathy was worried to watch it after seeing the promos, but watched it with her daughter as it was “really important” to her.

Richard Hilton

Richard and Kathy met when they were teenagers (Pic:Getty)

Kathy first met the Hilton Hotel heir Richard Hilton when she was 15 and he was 18 at a party, while they were both attending Montclair College Prep School.

Richard proposed to his high school sweetheart while they were watching cartoons in bed in Tahoe, California.

The two business moguls were married by the time Kathy was 20 and have enjoyed over four decades of wedded bliss.

Kim Richards

Kathy was raised with half-sisters Kim and Kyle Richards, who are both alumni of the Real Housewives television programme.

The show has revealed some of their ups and downs over the years, but Kim spoke to Us Weekly about their true relationship: