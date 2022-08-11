The happy couple are serious enough to meet each other’s family, but Indiyah’s wardrobe choices have been questioned.

Meeting the family is a big deal in most relationships, but at least it isn’t usually broadcasted on the internet for millions to see.

Going against the norm, Dami Hope decided to share the heart warming moment that his girlfriend Indiyah Polack met his grandmother with his 683,000 Instagram followers.

The Love Island star posted photos of Indiyah video calling his family members and sharing a long hug with his grandmother.

During the interactions Indiyah was wearing a t-shirt from the brand Dolls Kill, which has caused a commotion online.

The ‘Tit for Tat Chain Graphic Tee’ has a pair of nude breasts on the front, with the nipples connected by a silver chain.

People were quick to point out that it is not the ‘expected’ attire for a family gathering.

But Dami has rushed to Indiyah’s defence and posted a video on Instagram, saying: “My grandmother loves it, so we don’t care.”

Indiyah posted a photo of herself in the t-shirt on her Instagram with the caption: “licked her t** or whatever.”

The caption references a phrase which went viral after fellow Love Island contestant Andrew Le Page confessed to raunchy behaviour with Coco Lodge on the show.

The post has received 275,000 likes and a few fellow islanders have given Indiyah’s top their seal of approval.

Danica Taylor wrote: “Just an icon living.”

Summer Botwer said: “ Love this.”

Indiyah Polack

TV Personality

Indiyah has met Dami’s family.

Indiyah was part of the main cast of Love Island 2022 - she was initially paired up with Ikenna Ekwonna but found romance with Dami Hope.

Indiyah and Dami made it all the way to the final of the show but came in third place behind Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Since leaving the villa Indiyah has gained 832,000 Instagram followers.

When Indiyah was asked how she felt about Dami during her exit interview on ITV’s Love Island, she said: “I feel like Dami is maybe ready to be a dad.

“He’s actually a perfect dad. Seeing Dami with baby Sienna was really cute.

“But kids, definitely in the future and it was nice to see Dami being hands on.

“I know in the future, he’ll be a great dad.”

Connections

Dami Hope

Indiyah and Dami fell in love on the reality TV show Love Island, earlier this summer.

The couple came in third place on the show and are still currently dating.

Indiyah recently met Dami’s family including his grandmother.

Ikenna Ekwonna

At the start of Love Island Indiyah was coupled up with Ikenna thanks to a public vote.

But after a while it became clear that they were not compatible.

Ikenna was voted out of the villa which meant Indiyah could pursue a romance with Dami.

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha and Indiyah both made it to the final of Love Island with their respective partners.

The women formed a strong friendship during the competition.