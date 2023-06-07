The Summer Carnival tour marks Pink's eighth concert tour, following her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019

After much anticipation, pop superstar Pink will officially kick off her eighth concert tour tonight, Wednesday 7 June. Marking the beginning of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink will be performing in the Bolton University Stadium in Bolton over two nights before making her way to the other venues in England.

During the UK and European leg of the world tour, Pink fans will be treated to performances from her supporting acts The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp.

This is everything you need to know about the set timings for the Pink concerts in the UK, including how long the concert should last.

How long are Pink concerts?

Pink performs at Rod Laver Arena on July 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

During her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, Pink’s concerts ran for around two hours - looking at the stage timings for her new Summer Carnival tour, it looks like her performances this time around could run for the same amount of time.

Summer Carnival tour stage timings

According to the Marshall Arts website, the timings for Pink’s University of Bolton Stadium goes as follows:

4:30pm - Doors open

5:30pm - KidCutUp set

6:45pm - Gayle set

7:15pm - KidCutUp set

7:30pm - The Script set

8:30pm - KidCutUp set

8:50pm - Pink goes on stage

11pm - Curfew

Note that these timings are approximate and are subject to change.

What UK venues will Pink be performing at?

As part of her Summer Carnival tour, Pink will visit venues around the world, including the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, the US and, of course, the UK.

The UK leg of her tour consists of the following: