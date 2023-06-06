Pink's Summer Carnival tour will see the singer perform in venues across the UK, Europe, America and the rest of the world

Pop icon Pink is gearing for her latest world tour, called the Summer Carnival tour, with the first gig to be held in Bolton at the University of Bolton Stadium on Wednesday 7 June.

When she announced her world tour, Pink also unveiled her support acts that fans of the singer can look forward to catching during her UK and European leg of the tour - The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp.

This is everything you need to know.

The Script

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Script are an Irish rock band that were formed in 2001, best known for songs such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Breakeven and Before the Worst.

There had been a question mark surrounding whether the band, founded by singer, keyboardist and guitarist Danny O’Donoghue, drummer Glen Power and guitarist Mark Sheehan, would still be supporting Pink after Sheehan passed away on 14 April earlier this year at age 46.

(L-R) Mark Sheehan, Danny O'Donoghue and Glen Power of The Script perform at the 2011 Z100 & Coca-Cola All Access lounge at Z100's Jingle Ball 2011 pre-show at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

A statement from the band said at the time: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The band has since confirmed that they will continue to perform together, writing in a tweet that “Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do”. The Script’s official website also still contains information about being a support act for Pink, so it looks like the band will still be making an appearance during the Summer Carnival tour.

Gayle

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gayle is an American singer and songwriter who is best known for her hit single ABCDEFU which quickly went viral on TikTok after it was released in 2021. The song charted worldwide and reached the top spot in the UK, Ireland and the Billboard Global 200. It also bagged her a Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year.

US singer Gayle performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Gayle has not yet released her debut studio album yet, but over the course of her musical career has dropped three EPs, called A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, Volume Two and Volume Two and a Half, released respectively in March, October and December of 2022.

Other singles that she has released also include Ur Jut Horny, FMK ft Blackbear, God Has a Sense of Humor and Indieedgycool.

KidCutUp

KidCutUp is a DJ from Milwaukee who has played gigs all around the world, touring with the likes of Cher. This also isn’t the first time that he has toured with Pink - KidCutUp previously supported Pink during her 2018-2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began DJing in 1996, adopting the name KidCutUp in 1998 and over the course of his career has performed in venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wembley and The O2 in London and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What dates are the support acts performing?

Per the official Summer Carnival tour poster from Pink, these are the dates that fans can catch the three support acts:

7 - 8 June, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

10 - 11 June, Stadium of Light, Sunderland

13 June, Villa Park, Birmingham

16 June, Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands (no The Script or Gayle)

17 June, Werchter Boutique, Werchter, Belgium (no The Script or Gayle)

20 - 21 June, Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France

24 - 25 June, Hyde Park, London (no The Script)

28 June, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany (no The Script or Gayle)

1 - 2 July, Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria (no The Script on the first night)

5 - 6 July, Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

8 - 9 July, Rhein Energy Stadium, Koln, Germany

12 - 13 July, HDI Arena, Hannover, Germany (no Gayle)

16 July, PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland (no The Script or Gayle)

Who is supporting Hyde Park?

On Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, Pink is set to take on Hyde Park in London with a number of special guests in tow - including Gwen Stefani.

Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 24, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

The Hyde Park supporting acts on the Saturday are:

Gwen Stefani

Sam Ryder

Sam Thompkins

Gayle

Maddie Zahm

Mae Stephens

Will Linley

On the Sunday they are: