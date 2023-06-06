Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all his upcoming performances for the next three weeks. The Glaswegian singer, 26, said he is taking a step back to focus on his mental health and well-being, as he needed time to rest and recover.

Capaldi took to social media to share the “difficult message” to his fans and ticket holders, saying he needs to be “Lewis from Glasgow for a bit”, after the last few months had been “full on both mentally and physically”.

He is scheduled to play on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June before Lizzo and headliner Guns N’ Roses. But which shows has he cancelled?

List of Lewis Capaldi’s cancelled dates:

Capaldi will be back to perform for the Glastonbury Festival, which begins on Wednesday 21 June, with his performance due on 24 June. However, the June dates which have been cancelled include shows in Glasgow and Dublin. He has also cancelled his performances at the Leeds & Reading Festival, Norway’s Neon Festival and Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The full list of cancelled dates are:

Dublin’s FM104’s The Gig at The Olympia Theatre - Monday 5 June

Leeds’ The Wardrobe (Leeds & Reading Festival) - Tuesday 6 June

O2 Academy Glasgow - Wednesday 7 June

Trondheim, Norway, Neon Festival - Friday 9 June

London’s Wembley Stadium (Capital’s Summertime Ball) - Sunday 11 June

Lewis Capaldi performs at PRYZM Kingston (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

What did Lewis Capaldi say?

Capaldi apologised to fans in a statement posted on both Instagram and Twitter, telling his followers: “I haven't been home since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all. I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up, so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

He ended his statement by thanking fans who have spent money on hotels and travel, saying he understands “how difficult things are economically at the moment” and is sorry for the impact this will have.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. One fan said: “Just read Lewis Capaldi's statement about the cancelled gigs - hats off to him for being so honest, it takes guts to do what he did. But it's sad & frustrating that management & PR have let it come this far and pushed him so much that he came at his breaking point”

Another fan said: One fan wrote: "Hope you're ok Lewis, as much as I was looking forward to seeing you this weekend, I'd much prefer you to have a break and focus on yourself, hope you feel better soon."

A third one added: "So sorry it got too much but please take care of yourself, take some time just living life, we'll still be here whenever you're ready to come back."

Capaldi has previously opened up about his struggle with his mental health in a recent interview with Rebecca Judd, for her Apple Music show. He said that while “a few panic attacks” and his Tourette's diagnosis were worth the trade-off for the life of a pop star, if his mental health worsened he would be forced to give up music, and that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job.

