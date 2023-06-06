Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara will host the 100th anniversary tour when it comes to Birmingham on Tuesday (6 June)

Be our guest at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena as Disney is inviting fans to join them to celebrate its 100th birthday as an array of seasoned performers travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver classic songs from the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Star Wars and numerous others.

Each show of the tour will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara as it makes its mark in cities throughout the United Kingdom. This includes London, Manchester, Bournemouth, Cardiff and dozens more.

Performers in Birmingham come from the West End, Broadway and beyond, with the Birmingham line up including; Bessy Ewa, Charlie Burn, Cleve September, Anton Zetterholm, Roberta Valentini, Georgina Hagen, Richard-Salvador Wolff, Tobias Joch and Masengu Kanyinda.

Disney in Concert has been enchanting audiences worldwide since 2016 with performances complimented by the billion-dollar company's eternal catalogue - almost Marry Poppins' handbag-esque - of legendary soundtracks. But with Disney 100 events, it brings together and celebrates the company's century-long history.

If you're looking to attend the next concert in Birmingham, there are certain details you need to know like setlist and start times. Here is what you must know ahead of time.

When is Disney 100 concert in Birmingham?

Disney 100 is coming to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 - Credit: Disney

Disney 100 will dance into the West Midlands this week as the celebration show is about to get underway. The next concert takes place at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on Tuesday, 6 June.

What time does the Disney 100 Birmingham concert start and how long is it?

Disney fans in Birmingham should ready themselves for plenty of time to sing their favourite songs and watch exciting performances at the Resorts World Arena on Tuesday (6 June). The show is expected to go on for two hours total, which includes a 20-minute interval, and will follow the schedule below:

Disney 100 at Birmingham - key times

Forum doors opening: 5.30pm

Arena doors opening: 6pm

Show start: 7pm

Estimated show end: 9.30pm

*Please note that these timings are correct at the time of publication and have been supplied by Resorts World Arena. The times are also subject to change

What is the setlist for the Disney 100 show in Birmingham?

An official setlist for the Birmingham show has not been confirmed by Disney, but this is what the performers followed for Disney 100 at London's O2 Arena on 4 June, according to Setlist.fm:

Be Our Guest (Beauty and the Beast) Second Star To The Right (Peter Pan) A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Cinderella) Go The Distance (Hercules) Almost There (The Princess and The Frog) Out There (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) Let It Go (Frozen) Sorcerer's Apprentice (Fantasia) You'll Be In My Heart (Tarzan) A Whole New World (Aladdin) Beauty And The Beast (Beauty and the Beast) Das Oruguitas (Encanto) We Don't Talk About Bruno (Encanto) Imperial March (Star Wars) Tulou Tagsloa (Moana) How Far I'll Go (Moana) We Know The Way (Moana) Suite (Pirates of the Caribbean) Colours Of The Wind (Pocahontas) Part Of Your World (The Little Mermaid) Poor Unfortunate Souls (The Little Mermaid) Marvel Portals (Avengers Endgame) Bare Necessities (The Jungle Book) You've Got A Friend In Me (Toy Story) Lost In The Woods (Frozen 2) How Does A Moment Last Forever (Beauty and the Beast - Live Action) Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (Mary Poppins) Suite (The Lion King) Hakuna Matata (The Lion King)

Disney 100 tour dates and venues

