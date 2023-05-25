Sofia Black-D’Elia stars in Single Drunk Female, which is returning to Disney+ for its second season this May

Single Drunk Female, a comedy about a young woman on the path to sobriety, is returning to Disney+ at the end of May.

The second season, which sees stars Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy reprise their roles, sees Sam reach 18 months’ sobriety, but soon grappling with the new challenges that come with that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Single Drunk Female ahead of its Disney+ release date.

What is it about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for Series 2 explains that “with a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.”

Who stars in Single Drunk Female Season 2?

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Sam in Single Drunk Female, checking her phone at the bar (Credit: Freeform/Disney+/Elizabeth Sisson)

Sofia Black-D’Elia plays Samantha Fink, a recently sober journalist. Black-D’Elia is best known for starring as Saga Spence in Gossip Girl, but you might also recognise her as Tea from the US Skins remake or Sabrina on short-lived sitcom The Mick. She’s also starred in crime dramas Your Honour and The Night Of.

Garrick Bernard plays James, a fellow AA member and on-again-off-again love interest for Samantha. Bernard is primarily a writer, having contributed extensively to animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Solar Opposites, but you might recognise him from appearances in Homer and Quinta Vs Everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re joined by Rebecca Henderson as Sam’s sponsor Olivia, Ally Sheedy as Sam’s mother Carol, and Jon Glaser as Sam’s boss Nathaniel. New additions to the cast in Series 2 include Busy Philipps (Girls5Eva) as Olivia’s sponsor Darby, and Molly Ringwald (Riverdale) as Sam’s aunt Alice.

Who writes and directs the series?

Single Drunk Female creator Simone Finch continues as showrunner on Series 2. Finch, who drew from her personal experience when writing the series, has previously written a number of episodes of Roseanne spinoff/sequel The Connors.

Some of the directors who worked on Single Drunk Female Series 2 include Phil Trail (The Middle), John Riggi (30 Rock), and Kimmy Gatewood (The Big Leap) amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Single Drunk Female Series 2 will be available as a boxset on Disney+ from Wednesday 31 May. The full first series is available to stream already.

How many episodes will there be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much like its first series, the second series of Single Drunk Female is made up of ten episodes. Each episode is around 20 minutes long.

Is there going to be a Season 3?

It’s a little too early to say for sure, but as soon as there’s an official comment from any of the cast or crew we’ll update this piece with more information.

Why should I watch it?