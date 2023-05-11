In this week's Screen Babble, Steven reconsiders Welcome to Wrexham, Kelly raves about Eurovision, and Alex remembers the BAFTA nominees

The orange Screen Babble television, featuring images from A Small Light, Eurovision, BAFTA nominee The Responder, and Welcome to Wrexham, as discussed in episode 25 (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. NationalWorld’s podcast producer Kelly Crichton, news and trends expert Steven Ross, and critic Alex Moreland discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching.

As ever, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching. Steven has recently started watching A Small Light, the new National Geographic series about Miep Gies and Anne Frank – Alex has seen it too, and they both enjoyed it a lot. Elsewhere, Alex has been watching Single Drunk Female and caught the new Guardians of the Galaxy, while Kelly has lots of enthusiasm for Eurovision to share.

For our closer look this week, we’re breaking down the BAFTAs ahead of the award ceremony this weekend. Who are the runners and riders? What are the categories to watch? Did Imelda Staunton really deserve to be nominated for The Crown, or is this just on the strength of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman’s previous work?

Finally, Steven takes us back to the future with a look at Welcome to Wrexham. Is it a television show, or an extensive branding opportunity for two actors? Does it need to be 18 episodes? Dych e’n mwynhau gwylio Welcome to Wrexham? (Dw i’n adolygu bob dydd.)

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

A Small Light is available now on Disney+, with new episodes Tuesdays.

Single Drunk Female is available now on Disney+, with the second season arriving on Wednesday 31 May

Eurovision is on BBC One most nights

Dreamland is on Sky Max

The BAFTAs are on BBC One at 7pm this weekend, and you can find the full list of nominees this weekend

Welcome to Wrexham is available on Disney+

