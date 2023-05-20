The adventures of Harrison Ford as everyone's favourite professor armed with a whip comes to Disney+ very soon

Excitement is building for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as Harrison Ford rolls back the years with his much-anticipated return as everyone's favourite professor, where he can be seen cracking the whip and bringing his typical humour and crooked smile. Ahead of the release of the James Mangold-directed movie on 30 June, which has received mixed reviews after its Cannes 2023 premiere, fans of the cowboy hat wearing hero are eager to watch all of the past movies.

Whether you want to take a trip down memory lane and re-watch all the iconic moments ahead of Ford reprising the role after 15 years, or you are new to the franchise and wish to catch-up before hitting the cinemas to watch the fifth instalment, especially as it is Harrison Ford's final rodeo, look no further

Advertisement

Advertisement

The days of heading out to your local Blockbuster and renting Raiders of the Lost Ark are long gone, as the world now lives on in a day of online streaming subscriptions. Whether it be the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max or a number of others.

Luckily for you, ahead of the new release you can sit down, relax, enjoy some microwaved popcorn and watch all four prior Indiana Jones movies from the comfort of your own living room. Disney+ has announced that it will stream all movies of the franchise very soon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the Indiana Jones movies ahead of the June release of Dial of Destiny. Including the exact date they will be released on Disney+ and what order they should be watched in to get the full experience.

When the Indiana Jones franchise is coming to Disney+ - official release date

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in Dial of Destiny which releases on 30 June in the UK - Credit: Lucasfilm

All four movies of the Lucasfilm series will be available to be streamed from Wednesday, 31 May. This includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - all of which were expertly directed by Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg from the mind of Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not yet known whether the new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will follow suit and be made available on the online streaming platform once it leaves cinemas worldwide.

How to sign up for Disney+

You can sign up for the streaming service via the Disney+ website. There are two payment options available with customers being able to choose between £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Indiana Jones movies in chronological order

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1 hour and 55 minutes long) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1 hour and 58 minutes long) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (2 hours and 7 minutes) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2 hours and 2 minutes) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2 hours and 34 minutes)