A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK in June 2023, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s June releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this June, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch. As ever, you can sign up for Disney+ right here.

Drama

Robert Carlyle as Gaz in The Full Monty, with pigeons perched on his head and arms (Credit: Ben Blackall/Disney+)

Saint X | Wednesday 7 June

Emily Thomas embarks on a dangerous mission to find out what happened to her sister 20 years earlier in this Caribbean-set thriller that explores the death of a young woman from multiple timelines. Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) and West Duchovny (Painkiller) star in this adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name.

The Full Monty | Wednesday 14 June

A ‘legacyquel’ to the 1997 film, following the former Sheffield strippers as they enter a new phase of their life. Original writer Simon Beaufoy as well as stars Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton), and Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) all return.

Secret Invasion | Wednesday 21 June

Nick Fury faces his biggest challenge yet in this Marvel sci-fi spy thriller. When shape-shifting aliens infiltrate Earth’s security at the highest level, who can you trust? Samuel L Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Olivia Colman (Broadchurch), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) star, with Martin Freeman (Sherlock), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One).

Documentary

Stan Lee | Friday 16 June

A closer look at the life and times of Marvel’s Stan Lee, from his upbringing in New York as the young Stanley Lieber, through to his days as the creator of some of the biggest superheroes in publishing.

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home | Friday 23 June

A National Geographic documentary following giraffes in Kenya’s Rift Valley, where a herd was reintroduced as part of a conservationist project. Features interviews with animal right activists, community representatives, and veterinarians involved in the project.

Reality & Light Entertainment

The Kardashians S3 | Thursday 1 June

Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor – no, wait, hang on, wrong rich family. Kendall, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Kylie welcome the cameras back into their lives, offering updates on marriages, divorces, and new legal qualifications.

Love Trip: Paris | Wednesday 14 June

A new dating/reality show following four American women who move into a Paris penthouse in search of love and romance.

Internationals

Benedikt Böse trials new soil tilling techniques in Farm Rebellion (Credit: National Geographic/Disney+)

The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 | Wednesday 14 June

A South Korean game show, in which actors, singers, and entertainers Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kwon Yuri are challenged to compete in a series of space-themed missions.

Farm Rebellion | Wednesday 14 June

A German-language documentary about Benedikt Böse, a former investment banker who left his finance job to become a farmer. Now, he works closely with agricultural experts like Auma Obama from Kenya, Jean-Martin Fortier from Canada, and Ernst Götsch from Brazil to try and develop new farming techniques that are both more sustainable and better-suited to the challenges of climate change.

Search | Wednesday 14 June

A Turkish-language thriller about a woman drawn deeper and deeper into an enigmatic but controlling cult, abandoning her settled life with her husband in the city for the promises of the mysterious Tufan.

Original Films

Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez in Flamin' Hot, stocking supermarket shelves (Credit: Emily Aragones)

Flamin’ Hot | Friday 9 June

A true-ish biopic of Richard Montañez, the man who claimed to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jesse Garcia (Narcos: Mexico) stars in this film directed by Eva Longoria (Jane the Virgin, Why Women Kill.)

World’s Best | Friday 23 June

Hip-hop musical about a young maths prodigy who, on learning how much his father loved hip-hop after his death, sets out to become a famous rapper. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts US, The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever) writes and stars.

Old Favourites

Avatar: The Way of Water | Wednesday 7 June

James Cameron’s science fiction sequel about the lives of the Na’vi on Pandora. When the humans return, will Jake Sully be able to defend his family? Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana star.

Killing Eve Season 2 | Wednesday 7 June