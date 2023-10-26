Pink Trustfall tour setlist: what songs fan can expect to hear at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center
Pink's Trustfall tour will come to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on 27 and 28 October
The setlist for P!NK's highly anticipated Trustfall tour has been confirmed.
The singer has only just finished her huge Summer Carnival tour - which took her to stadiums across North America and Europe throughout the year. But she is already back on the road in support of her newest album.
P1NK's Trustfall dropped on 17 February and the same day the pop star announced a 14-city tour across the US and Canada. Two further dates were added later in 2023.
Fans were treated to a career spaning setlist - featuring acrobatic performances - during the Summer Carnval tour - see the setlist. But what can you expect from the Trustfall shows?
Here's all you need to know:
What is the Trustfall setlist?
The first shows on the Trustfall tour have taken place and fans have been given a hint of what to expect from the rest of the Trustfall tour. The tour is named after P!NK's ninth album and you can expect tracks from that release to feature.
According to Setlist.fm, P!NK played the following songs at her concert at Chase Center, San Francisco, on 15 October:
Act I
- Get the Party Started (Aerial stunt)
- Raise Your Glass
- Who Knew
- Just Like a Pill
- Try
- What About Us(Dance remix)
Act II
- Turbulence(Aerial Stunt)
- But We Lost It(Shortened piano version)
- Lost Cause(Live debut)
- Make You Feel My Love(Bob Dylan cover) (P!nk played the piano)
- Just Give Me a Reason
- F**kin' Perfect
- Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker(Partial Pat Benatar cover)
Act III
- Please Don't Leave Me(Acoustic)
- Don't Let Me Get Me(Acoustic)
- When I Get There
- Me and Bobby McGee(Kris Kristofferson cover)
- I Am Here
Act IV
- No Ordinary Love
- TRUSTFALL
- Blow Me (One Last Kiss)(With band introductions, extended intro)
- Never Gonna Not Dance Again
Encore
- So What(Aerial stunt, extended intro & outro)
How long is a Trustfall show?
P!NK has played just three of her Trustfall shows so far - including back-to-back nights in San Francisco earlier in the month. She was foreced to postpone four shows between 17 and 21 October.
The concerts in San Francisco both lasted approximately 1 hour 55 minutes - with the first show starting at 9pm and running until 10.55pm. The second night at Chase Center, P!NK was on stage from 8.55pm until 10.50pm.
Fans can likely expect similar timings on the upcoming shows - including at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, 25 October. But how do the shows compare to her Summer Carnival gigs?
The tour came to an end earlier in October - but there was no rest for P!NK and she's already back on the road - and featured shows lasting between 1 hour 55 minutes and 2 hour 10 minutes. The timings were similar to the first Trustfall concerts.