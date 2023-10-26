Pink will be supported by GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp

Pink's opening acts for the Trustfall tour shows in Kansas City have been confirmed.

The pop icon has kicked off her latest concert tour just days after bringing her Summer Carnival to an end. Fans can expect two support acts before Pink takes to the stage.

Venues have begun to confirm the timings for the shows - including when the doors will open. The setlist for the Trustfall tour has also been revealed following the initial dates in California.

But who are the opening acts for the shows in Kansas City, MO on Friday, 27 October and Saturday, 28 October? Here's all you need to know:

Who is support act for Pink?

The iconic pop star will be joined by GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. The acts will perform at all of the Trustfall tour dates, including the concerts at T-Mobile Center on 27 and 28 October.

Who is GROUPLOVE?

Formed in 2009, GROUPLOVE are a five-piece alternative rock group. As of 2023, they have released six albums and two EPs.

GROUPLOVE are best know for their single Tongue Tied, which famously featured in an iPod touch commercial in the early 2010s. The band's other most popular tracks on Spotify are Raspberry, Ways To Go, Colours and Hello.

On a previous date with Pink they performed the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

Deleter

Cheese

Itchin' on a Photograph

Hello

Tongue Tied

Ways to Go

Colours

Who is KidCutUp?