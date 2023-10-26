Telling news your way
Pink support acts: who will open for Trustfall show at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center

Pink will be supported by GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Pink's opening acts for the Trustfall tour shows in Kansas City have been confirmed.

The pop icon has kicked off her latest concert tour just days after bringing her Summer Carnival to an end. Fans can expect two support acts before Pink takes to the stage.

Venues have begun to confirm the timings for the shows - including when the doors will open. The setlist for the Trustfall tour has also been revealed following the initial dates in California.

But who are the opening acts for the shows in Kansas City, MO on Friday, 27 October and Saturday, 28 October? Here's all you need to know:

Who is support act for Pink?

The iconic pop star will be joined by GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. The acts will perform at all of the Trustfall tour dates, including the concerts at T-Mobile Center on 27 and 28 October.

Who is GROUPLOVE?

Formed in 2009, GROUPLOVE are a five-piece alternative rock group. As of 2023, they have released six albums and two EPs.

GROUPLOVE are best know for their single Tongue Tied, which famously featured in an iPod touch commercial in the early 2010s. The band's other most popular tracks on Spotify are Raspberry, Ways To Go, Colours and Hello.

On a previous date with Pink they performed the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

  • Deleter
  • Cheese
  • Itchin' on a Photograph
  • Hello
  • Tongue Tied
  • Ways to Go
  • Colours

Who is KidCutUp?

He is a DJ and Remixer, who will play all of the shows on the Trustfall tour. On his Spotify he has an opening set playlist, giving concertgoers a hint of what to expect.

