McFly are touring in 2023 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. (Getty Images)

British pop group McFly have announced plans for a huge tour this year and tickets are expected to be in high demand.

The four piece band are celebrating their 20th anniversary and they were first formed in London in 2003. The group first shot to fame the following year when they supported Busted on their 2004 tour.

McFly adorned posters on many teenage girl’s bedroom walls in the early noughties and they enjoyed huge success with hits such as All About You, Star Girl and Five Colours In Her Hair.

But what has been said about McFly’s 2023 tour and how can fans get tickets for the event? Here is everything you need to know.

When is McFly going on tour?

McFly have announced a month long tour which gets underway at Bristol’s O2 Academy on Monday 23 October. The group have announced dates in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester and they will conclude their tour on Wednesday 22 November at Nottingham’s Rock City.

Here are all the key dates to watch out for:

Monday 23 October: Bristol (O2 Academy)

Tuesday 24 October: Bristol (O2 Academy)

Wednesday 25 October: Norwich (The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA)

Friday 27 October: London (Alexandra Palace)

Saturday 28 October: Bournemouth (BIC)

Sunday 29 October: Southampton (O2 Guildhall)

Tuesday 31 October: Birmingham (O2 Academy)

Wednesday 1 November: Birmingham (O2 Academy)

Thursday 2 November: Norwich (The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA)

Saturday 4 November: Edinburgh (Usher Hall)

Sunday 5 November: Newcastle (O2 City Hall)

Monday 6 November: Newcastle (O2 City Hall)

Wednesday 8 November: Glasgow (Barrowland)

Monday 13 November: Leeds (O2 Academy)

Thursday 16 November: Manchester (O2 Victoria Workhouse)

Sunday 19 November: Manchester (O2 Victoria Workhouse)

Tuesday 21 November: Nottingham (Rock City)

Wednesday 22 November: Nottingham (Rock City)

How to get tickets

McFly announced the news of their tour with a tweet on Wednesday 26 April.

They said: “We’re stoked to be heading back out on the road with @lostalone! Pre-order Power to Play from our official store by 3pm Tues 2nd May for exclusive access to tickets before anyone else. Tickets go on general sale on Fri 5th May! See you at the front https://store.mcfly.com/ .”

The tour marks the group’s 20th anniversary and it also celebrates McFly’s new album Power to Play which is due for release on Friday 9 June 2023.

Fans can get early access to presale tickets by pre-ordering the new album on the McFly website before Tuesday 2 May at 3pm. If you have already pre-ordered the album then you are automatically included for early access.

General sale for the event then begins three days later on Friday 5 May.

