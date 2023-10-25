JLS tour door times: what time doors open at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and concert start time?
Everybody Say JLS: The Hits tour will come to M&S Bank Arena next
The door times for JLS's concert in Liverpool have been confirmed.
The pop group - who rose to fame after appearing on X-Factor in 2008 - are hitting the road this month for the Everybody Say JLS: The Hits tour. It kicked-off in Dublin on 20 October and continue through to November.
Fans are warned by Ticketmaster that there is "low" and "limited" availablity for the dates on the tour - including the show at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Thursday, 26 October. The support acts for the concert have been confirmed.
But if you have managed to get tickets, you might be wondering about timings for the tour. Here's all you need to know:
What time do doors open for JLS show?
JLS's next stop on the Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour will take them to the Bournemouth International Centre in Liverpool on Thursday, 26 October.
The doors are due to open at around 6.30pm, based on previous performances.
What time will the JLS concert start and end?
The concert is scheduled at 7.05pm, based on previous concerts. Fans can expect it to finish around 10pm.
JLS will perform around 19 songs, based on previous performances on the tour. The group will start their set at around 8.30pm and it will finish at approximately 10pm.
All times are subject to change.