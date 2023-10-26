JLS will play M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next

JLS fans can expect to hear plenty of their biggest hits on the UK tour.

The pop group, which rose to fame on X-Factor in 2008, are on the road playing arenas across the country. The next stop is at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool - and the door times have been confirmed.

JLS will be joined by support acts - including Tinchy Stryder - for the tour. But what songs will they perform, fans might be wondering.

Here's all you need to know:

What is JLS's tour setlist?

JLS have been on the road in recent weeks and have already played a handful of shows so far. The previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect from the remaining gigs.

It includes stops in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on Monday, 23 October. During the show, JLS played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm:

Eyes Wide Shut

Hottest Girl in the World

Day One / Finesse

Do You Feel What I Feel

Eternal Love

One Shot

So Many Girls

Only Making Love

I Know What She Likes

Close to You

Only Tonight

Better for You

Proud

The Club Is Alive

DJ Set Megamix

She Makes Me Wanna

Beat Again

Encore

Love You More

Everybody in Love

But the setlist could be switched up for the upcoming shows. So view the above as advisatory.

How long is a JLS concert?