JLS tour setlist: what songs could fans hear at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena?

JLS will play M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
JLS fans can expect to hear plenty of their biggest hits on the UK tour.

The pop group, which rose to fame on X-Factor in 2008, are on the road playing arenas across the country. The next stop is at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool - and the door times have been confirmed.

JLS will be joined by support acts - including Tinchy Stryder - for the tour. But what songs will they perform, fans might be wondering.

Here's all you need to know:

What is JLS's tour setlist?

JLS have been on the road in recent weeks and have already played a handful of shows so far. The previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect from the remaining gigs.

It includes stops in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on Monday, 23 October. During the show, JLS played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm:

  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Hottest Girl in the World
  • Day One / Finesse
  • Do You Feel What I Feel
  • Eternal Love
  • One Shot
  • So Many Girls
  • Only Making Love
  • I Know What She Likes
  • Close to You
  • Only Tonight
  • Better for You
  • Proud
  • The Club Is Alive
  • DJ Set Megamix
  • She Makes Me Wanna
  • Beat Again

Encore

  • Love You More
  • Everybody in Love

But the setlist could be switched up for the upcoming shows. So view the above as advisatory.

How long is a JLS concert?

JLS will perform around 19 songs during their set - coming on after support acts before earlier in the evening. The concert is due to end before 10pm - and the event will start at 7.05pm.

