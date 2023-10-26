JLS tour setlist: what songs could fans hear at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena?
JLS will play M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next
JLS fans can expect to hear plenty of their biggest hits on the UK tour.
The pop group, which rose to fame on X-Factor in 2008, are on the road playing arenas across the country. The next stop is at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool - and the door times have been confirmed.
JLS will be joined by support acts - including Tinchy Stryder - for the tour. But what songs will they perform, fans might be wondering.
Here's all you need to know:
What is JLS's tour setlist?
JLS have been on the road in recent weeks and have already played a handful of shows so far. The previous performances give fans a hint of what to expect from the remaining gigs.
It includes stops in Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena on Monday, 23 October. During the show, JLS played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm:
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Hottest Girl in the World
- Day One / Finesse
- Do You Feel What I Feel
- Eternal Love
- One Shot
- So Many Girls
- Only Making Love
- I Know What She Likes
- Close to You
- Only Tonight
- Better for You
- Proud
- The Club Is Alive
- DJ Set Megamix
- She Makes Me Wanna
- Beat Again
Encore
- Love You More
- Everybody in Love
But the setlist could be switched up for the upcoming shows. So view the above as advisatory.
How long is a JLS concert?
JLS will perform around 19 songs during their set - coming on after support acts before earlier in the evening. The concert is due to end before 10pm - and the event will start at 7.05pm.