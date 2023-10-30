JLS support act: who are Cardiff Utilita Arena opening acts? Set times and order
Tinchy Stryder will support JLS at Utilita Arena Cardiff
JLS will be joined by a huge name support act for their show in Cardiff.
The pop group, who rose to fame on X-Factor, are hitting the road across the UK over the coming weeks. It is the JLS' first tour in two years.
Here's all you need to know:
JLS will bring the tour to Utilita Arena Cardiff in the Welsh capital for the next stop. The concerts are scheduled to take place on Monday, 30 October and Tuesday, 31 October - the group will be joined by two opening acts.
The openers for the shows in Cardiff will be:
- Shab
- Tinchy Stryder
Who is Shab?
Shab is an Iranian born singer who mixes drops of Persian, Lating and dance rhythms into her music. She made released her debut single Spell On Me in 2020 and has since released one studio album - Infinite Love in 2021 - and a live album.
Shab has dropped three singles so far in 2023 including VooDoo, Indestructible and Dolce Vita.
Who is Tinchy Stryder?
Fans of a certain age will likely remember Tinchy Stryder, a rapper and singer songwriter, who first started to make waves in the early 2000s when he appeared on pirate radio alongside Wiley and Dizzee Rascal - and Stryder was among the early pioneers of grime.
He released three albums between 2007 and 2010 - with Star in the Hood, Catch 22 and Third Strike. Among his most popular hits are Number 1, Never Leave You and Game Over.
What are the set times for the shows?
The Bournemouth International Centre confirmed the timings for the support acts as well as what time that JLS will start their set on 24 October, expect similiar timings during the tour. The times were as follows:
- Shab: 7:05pm - 7:30pm
- Changeover: 7:30pm - 7:40pm
- Tinchy Stryder: 7:40pm - 8:10pm
- Changeover: 8:10pm - 8:30pm
- JLS: 8:30pm - 10pm
All timings are approximate and subject to change, the venue has advised.