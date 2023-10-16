Oasis reunion rumours are the talk amongst fans again as Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe’ tour leaves a Glastonbury- sized hole

Oasis fans have rekindled reunion rumours as Liam Gallagher‘s Definitely Maybe tour - which celebrates the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s 1994 debut album - coincides with the start of Glastonbury 2024. Liam will perform the Definitely Maybe album in full for the first time, alongside co-founding Oasis member Paul Arthurs, also known as Bonehead.

In the tour dates already announced, the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour will kick off on 1 June 2024 and conclude on 27 June, the day before Glastonbury Festival 2024. Oasis first performed at Worthy Farm in 1994, prompting wide sepeculation of a ‘secret headliner slot’ 30 years on.

One user took to social media to write: “Sun 26 June 94 was the first time Oasis played @glastonbury. So 30 years later Wed or Sunday?” Another user - posting on X, formerly Twitter - said: “Touring next June? With Oasis’ debut album? In time for Glastonbury too? HMMMM????”

While a third user said: “His tour about same time as Glastonbury, Oasis or Liam “secret headliner” slot at Glastonbury, definitely maybe?” Oasis split in 2009 following a disagreement between Liam and Noel.

Since then, there has been constant buzz and rumours from fans willing the pair to reunite. In 2017, Oasis fans were hoping the band would play together again at the One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford but Noel was unable to attend, attributing his absence to a ‘longstanding family trip’.

It is unknown whether Liam and Noel have made amends but the pair have previously hinted that a reconciliation is all it takes for a reunion. Speaking to talkSPORT: Noel said: “He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say: ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking,’ and then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

