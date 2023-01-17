Oasis split up in 2009, with brother Noel and Liam Gallagher falling out amid the break-up

Noel Gallagher has said he will “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. (Credit: Getty Images)

Noel Gallagher has hinted to a possible Oasis reunion in the future, after saying he would “never say never” to reuniting the Britpop band. The band split up in 2009 after the famously rocky relationship between Noel and his brother and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher broke down.

Oasis remains one of the UK’s biggest bands of the 1990s, will many linking the band to the rise of Britpop in the UK. However, following the falling out between Liam and Noel, fans were left in limbo wondering if they would ever get the chance to see or hear from their favourite band again.

Advertisement

Noel, who recently announced the he and Sara his wife of 11 years were to split, spoke about the situation while promoting his new album Council Skies. Liam has also enjoyed success since the break-up, both with his band Beady Eye and as a solo artist.

What did Noel Gallagher say about an Oasis reunion?

Advertisement

When asked about a possible reunion in the furute Noel told BBC Radio Manchester: “You should never say never.” However, he admitted that it could only happen in extraordinary circumstances.

He added: “It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

Advertisement

The remarks comes after Noel previously said that there would be “no point” in a reunion, as the band is still as popular and sell as many record as they did while togther. He said: “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were.

“And I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point.”

However, his new comments will be welcomed by Oasis fans, who have witnessed years of in-fighting between the talented Gallagher brothers.

Advertisement

What has Liam Gallagher previously said about an Oasis reunion?

While Liam Gallagher remained firmly against a reunion since the band split in 2009, the Wall of Glass singer raised the hope of fans at the beginning of January.

Advertisement

A fan took to Twitter to ask Liam if rumours of a 2023 reunion could be true. Liam did not give a yes or no answer to the fans, but instead replied with the raised hands emoji.