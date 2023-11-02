Green Day's Saviors tour will come to the UK and Ireland

Green Day have announced a UK stadium show for 2024.

The American Idiot rockers are hitting the road next summer for the Saviors tour. It includes a headline performance at Isle of Wight Festival.

Green Day will be coming to some of the biggest stadiums in England and Scotland. The tour will also see the band head to Dublin and it marks 30 years since the release of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.

Billie Joe Armstong and co will release their 14th album - Saviors - in January 2024. It features singles The American Dream Is Killing Me and Look Ma, No Brains and will be their first album since 2020.

But when and where can you see Green Day in 2024? Here's all you need to know:

Which stadiums are Green Day playing in the UK and Ireland?

Green Day will be playing stadium shows in England, Scotland and Ireland during the Saviors tour. It is the band's first gigs in the UK since the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

The tour will also see them make a UK festival exclusive appearance at Isle of Wight Festival - bringing the curtain down on the 2024 edition. But the band will also play the following shows:

21 June - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

23 June - Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

25 June - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

27 June - Marlay Park, Dublin

29 June - Wembley Stadium, London

Green Day will also play stadium shows across Europe. It includes a slot on the bill for Rock Im Park in Nurnberg, Germany.

When do tickets go on sale?

For fans who are wanting to see Green Day on the Saviors tour, the general sale will begin on Friday, 10 November. Tickets will be available from 9.30am GMT and 10.30am CET for European shows.

Isle of Wight Festival tickets will go on sale on Monday, 6 June and prices start at just under £300 for weekend tickets for adults. Island residents can get discounts on passes for the event.

Is there a pre-sale?

Fans will have the chance to get their hands on tickets before they hit general sale for the Green Day stadium tour. The pre-sale will start at 9.30am GMT/ 10.30am CET on Wednesday, 8 November - a full 48 hours early.

To access the pre-sale, you need to pre-order Saviors from Green Day's webstore by 3pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 November. The codes will be sent on 7 November at 5pm GMT, if you've already pre-ordered the album you will be included.

Who are the support acts for UK/ EU shows?

Green Day will be joined by Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace for the stadium shows in the UK and Ireland. Nothing But Thieves are also scheduled to perform at Isle of Wight festival.

For those heading to the shows in Europe, The Hives and The Interupters will be supporting Green Day. The Hives supported Arctic Monkeys on their stadium tour in 2023.