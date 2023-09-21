Take That 2024 tour: where are possible venues - full list of stadium dates teased
Take That are teasing a huge UK stadium tour in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Take That are teasing a huge stadium tour in 2024 - and fans are loving it.
The iconic pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However the trio are seemingly hinting that they will tour the UK again next summer. Take That's logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September.
Take That are reportedly due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show and will 'exciting announcements' on the way - a tour seems to be
Here's all you need to know:
Will there be a Take That tour in 2024?
The tour has not been officially announced - but the band are seriously teasing a run of stadium show dates in the future. Fans were left buzzing with excitement after the group's iconic logo was projected on venues up and down the UK.
Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 20 September, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
We will update this article when further details are confirmed.
Which venues could Take That play?
The band's logo was projected on the exterior of the following stadiums on Wednesday, 20 September - seemingly hinting at the sites being the venues for a potential tour.
Home Park - Plymouth
Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea
Carrow Road - Norwich
City Ground - Nottinham
Stadium MK - Milton Keynes
Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough
Co-Op Live - Manchester
Ashton Gate - Bristol
St Mary's Stadium - Southampton
The O2 - London
When will the tour be?
The dates are yet to be confirmed - however it will likely be during the summer. Co-Op Live in Manchester is not due to open until at leas April 2024 and as such the tour would have to be after that.
Most of the shows appear to be taking place at football stadiums - so will likely have to wait until the end of the football season in May to take place.