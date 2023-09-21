Take That are teasing a huge UK stadium tour in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take That are teasing a huge stadium tour in 2024 - and fans are loving it.

The iconic pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the trio are seemingly hinting that they will tour the UK again next summer. Take That's logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September.

Take That are reportedly due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show and will 'exciting announcements' on the way - a tour seems to be

Here's all you need to know:

Will there be a Take That tour in 2024?

The tour has not been officially announced - but the band are seriously teasing a run of stadium show dates in the future. Fans were left buzzing with excitement after the group's iconic logo was projected on venues up and down the UK.

Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 20 September, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will update this article when further details are confirmed.

Which venues could Take That play?

The band's logo was projected on the exterior of the following stadiums on Wednesday, 20 September - seemingly hinting at the sites being the venues for a potential tour.

Home Park - Plymouth

Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea

Carrow Road - Norwich

City Ground - Nottinham

Stadium MK - Milton Keynes

Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough

Co-Op Live - Manchester

Ashton Gate - Bristol

St Mary's Stadium - Southampton

The O2 - London

When will the tour be?

The dates are yet to be confirmed - however it will likely be during the summer. Co-Op Live in Manchester is not due to open until at leas April 2024 and as such the tour would have to be after that.