Shania Twain's Queen of Me tour will start in Glasgow

Shania Twain's huge Queen of Me tour will be coming to some of the biggest arenas in the UK this month.

The country music icon is due to plays hows at the likes of London's The O2 arena, the 3Arena in Dublin, OVO Hydro in Glasgow and more. Fans will be flocking to the shows throughout September - with Ticketmaster warning that tickets are low for all the shows.

Previous shows on the Queen of Me tour also give fans a hint of what to expect from the performances this month. She will also be joined by special guest Breland for each night on the tour.

If you are one of the lucky fans who managed to get tickets for a concert, you might be wondering about when the doors will open - and what time the shows start. Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for Glasgow concerts?

The OVO Hydro has confirmed that for all three Shania Twain concerts in Glasgow (14, 22, 23 September) the doors will open at 6.30pm. The concert itself will begin at 7.30pm and Breland will perform before Shania takes to the stage.

According to the venue's website, the shows will end by 11pm.

When do the doors open at The O2?

The doors will also open at 6.30pm for both of the London concerts on Saturday (16 September) and Sunday (17 September). The venue confirmed the timings on its website.