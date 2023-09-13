BBC iPlayer will be showing minute of Radio 2 in the Park live

The BBC will be livestreaming all the action from Radio 2 in the Park this weekend.

Leicester's Victoria Park will host the two day festival between Saturday (16 September) and Sunday (17 September). Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears, Sam Ryder, Rick Astley, Busted and more will perform at the event.

Thousands of fans will be heading to the midlands for what promises to be an incredible weekend of music. However if you are unable to make it to the festival, you will have plenty of options to follow along from home.

Here's all you need to know:

Is the festival on TV?

Unlike Glastonbury or Reading & Leeds festival, BBC Radio 2 in the Park will not be broadcast live on TV in 2023. However the full festival and all the performances will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

If you have the iPlayer app on your smart TV, you will be able to watch the festival through that.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue is a Duran Duran fan and performed their covers. She also wanted to collaborate with them around 2008-09.(Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

How to watch on BBC iPlayer?

BBC iPlayer will be live streaming both days of the festival. It will capture every minute of the performances on the main stage - the Radio 2 stage - throughout the weekend.

The livestream will cover the following hours:

Saturday 16 September - 1pm - 9.45pm

Sunday 17 September - 12.300pm - 9:15pm

And if you're not free over the weekend, you can catch up on demand after the festival - you will be able to watch full sets from all the artists, must-watch tracks from each performance and a special highlights show featuring all the biggest moments. Available now, you can watch a very special 30-minute interview with Kylie Minogue, hosted by Scott Mills.

Can you listen to festival on BBC Sounds?

The festival will also be broadcast live in part on BBC Radio 2. On its website, the Beeb adds: "Make sure you listen live to Radio 2 over the weekend, because our presenters will be bringing you all the fun from the ground in Leicester, with behind-the-scenes moments and more.

"Radio 2 will be broadcasting the opening and closing act from each day live - Soft Cell and Tears for Fears on Saturday, Simply Red and Kylie Minogue on Sunday - and will have special event programming all weekend."