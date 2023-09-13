Breland will be opening for Shania Twain on the Queen of Me tour

Shania Twain has confirmed her support act for her huge Queen of Me tour.

The iconic country singer will be playing venues across UK and Ireland in September. It includes stops in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and more.

Ticketmaster has advised that tickets are low for all of the dates on the tour. For the first show in Scotland the door time and concert length has been confirmed.

Before Shania Twain takes to the stage, there will be a support act each night. Here's all you need to know:

Who is Shania Twain's opening act?

The Queen of Country music will be joined by Breland for her UK and Ireland shows. He had previously supported her on a number of prior dates in North America.

Breland will be the support act for every single show in September - including the opening night at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, 14 September.

Who is Breland?

Country singer Breland. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TIME

Breland - who's full name is Daniel Gerard Breland - is a 28-year-old American singer and songwriter. He combines country rap , R&B, gospel and soul music.

The artist had his breakthrough in 2019 with his single My Truck after the track gained attention on social media. His debut album Cross Country was released in 2022 - and his most recent single is Cowboy Don't.

In 2021 he featured on Dierks Bentley's hit single Beers On Me - which also included HARDY. Ahead of joining the Shania Twain tour, Breland has played a few shows in the UK including at the Electric Ballroom in London on 9 September.

He played the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:

Here For It

High Horse

Told You I Could Drink

Thirsty

Natural

Thick

For What It's Worth(with Kezia Gill)

Strawberry Wine(Deana Carter cover) (with Avery Anna)

Happy Song

The Extra Mile

Cross Country

Beers On Me(Dierks Bentley cover)

Cowboy Don't

County Line

Praise the Lord

Throw It Back

My Truck

