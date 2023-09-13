Shania Twain at Glasgow: potential setlist, OVO Hydro start time, how long is Queen of Me concert?
Shania Twain's Queen of Me tour will come to Glasgow's OVO Hydro
Shania Twain is bringing her Queen of Me tour to the UK and Ireland this month.
The legendary singer had been on the road across the United States and Canada during the spring and summer. The tour is in support of her sixth studio album - of the same name - which released in February.
Queen of Me was Shania's first album in nearly six years. It features tracks like Waking Up Dreaming and Giddy Up! Shania is just one of the country artists who are playing UK shows this autumn.
During the tour, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer will play shows in cities such as London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.
But what could her setlist be, what are the dates and how long are the concerts? Here's all you need to know:
When and where is Shania Twain's concerts in Glasgow?
The Queen of Country music will be playing three shows in Glasgow in September. All of the concerts will take place at the OVO Hydro in the Scottish city.
Shania Twain will play gigs in Glasgow on Thursday, 14 September and then on Friday, 22 September and Saturday, 23 September.
The address for the venue is: Exhibition Way, Stobcross Rd, Glasgow G3 8YW.
What is the Queen of Me setlist?
The concert in Glasgow will be the first show on the UK and Ireland leg of the tour - and the first one outside of North America. It means that the exact setlist for the September gigs is not known.
However Shania Twain has been on tour across the United States and Canada from April until July. The dozens of concerts gives fans plenty of reference of what to expect from her Queen of Me concerts.
The final show on her first leg of the tour took place on Monday, 24 July at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. During the concert she played the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:
- Waking Up Dreaming
- Up!
- Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
- I'm Gonna Getcha Good!
- Come on Over
- You're Still the One
- Giddy Up!
- Any Man of Mine
- Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
- Honey, I'm Home
- Party for Two
- From This Moment On
- Queen of Me
- (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!
- Forever and for Always
- Pretty Liar
- Rock This Country!
Encore
- That Don't Impress Me Much
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
What time does Shania Twain's concert start?
The concert is due to start at 7.30pm and will end at 11pm. OVO Hydro's website also confirms that the doors will open at 6pm.
There will be a support act who will perform before Shania takes to the stage.
How long is a Shania Twain show?
Shania has been on the road for much of Spring and Summer in North America for the Queen of Me tour. During the shows she has performed for around two hours each night.
For example, Shania took to the stage at approximately 8.35pm for her show at The Woodlands, TX on 22 July and performed until 10.45pm. The set lasted around 2 hours 10 minutes.
Can you get tickets for UK tour?
Ticketmaster has issued a ticket warning for many of the dates on Shania's UK and Ireland shows this month. It includes all of the shows in Glasgow.
There are limited tickets available for the concert at the AO Arena in Manchester on 25 September.
What are the tour dates in September?
Shania Twain will play the following shows in the UK and Ireland this month:
- Thursday, 14 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Saturday, 16 September - The O2, London
- Sunday, 17 September - The O2, London
- Tuesday, 19 September - 3Arena, Dublin
- Wednesday, 20 September - 3Arena, Dublin
- Friday, 22 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Saturday, 23 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Monday, 25 September - AO Arena, Manchester
- Tuesday, 26 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Thursday, 28 September - First Direct Arena, Leeds
After the culmination of her UK and Ireland tour in Leeds at the end of September, Shania Twain will return to the United States for the next leg on the Queen of Me tour. It will start with shows in Texas in mid-October.
Does Shania Twain have a support act?
The country legend will be joined by Breland for the UK and Ireland tour. He will open for Shania at all 10 shows on the leg - including the dates in London, Dublin and Glasgow.