Luke Combs is bringing his tour to Atlanta

Country superstar Luke Combs is rolling into Atlanta on the latest date of his huge tour.

He will be joined by a number of friends for the show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight (30 July).

The CMA Entertainer of the Year is on tour following the release of his new album Growin’ Up.

It came out on 24 June and was the highest debut for a country album in 2022 in the United States.

If you are going to the show here’s what you need to know:

When is the concert in Atlanta?

He will be supported by three other country singers at the show.

Where is he playing in Atlanta?

He will be playing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The full address is: 576 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, United States

What time does it start?

The show will begin at 6pm local time (E.T).

There will be three acts before Luke Combs takes to the stage.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a schedule in place until 1am.

Who is supporting Luke Combs?

Morgan Wade, Zach Byran and Cody Johnson.

What songs could he play?

The most recent concert played by Luke Combs was on 23 July in Columbus, Ohio.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs he played.

The setlist was as follows:

1, 2 Many

When It Rains It Pours

Must’ve Never Met You

Doin’ This

Cold as You

She Got the Best of Me

Used to Wish I Was

Houston, We Got a Problem

One Number Away

Does to Me

Forever After All

Even Though I’m Leaving

Five Leaf Clover(unreleased)

Going, Going, Gone

Tomorrow Me

Two Dozen Roses / Chattahoochee / Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘til the Sun Comes Up)

Any Given Friday Night

Lovin’ on You

On the Other Line

Brand New Man(Brooks & Dunn cover)

Beautiful Crazy

Hurricane

Encore

Better Together

The Kind of Love We Make

Beer Never Broke My Heart

What Luke Combs most popular songs?

On Spotify his most popular songs are:

The Kind of Love We Make

When It Rains It Pours

Forever After All

Beautiful Crazy

Beer Never Broke My Heart

Can you get tickets for the Atlanta show?

For ticket details visit Ticketmaster’s website.

You will have to join a queue to access tickets.

What are the parking rules?

Directions straight to your parking lot are available on Waze

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, in the sports and entertainment district. There are more than 20,000 parking spots available within a 20-minute walk of the stadium.

Parking lots start at $20 for the Luke Combs concert and costs up to $100.

To purchase your parking spot you need to visit the stadium’s website.

What about public transport?

MARTA, a city-wide rail and bus system, provides two stops at the doorstep of the stadium.

For just $2.50 each way (plus a one-time Breeze Card purchase of $2), fans can avoid the hassle and costs of driving and parking.

Please note that the preferred station for arrival and departure is the GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station. This station will drop you off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s front door.

Does he have a wife and a baby?

Luke Combs married Nicole Hocking in August 2020, after dating since 2016.