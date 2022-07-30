Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul and The Miz will all be in the ring for SummerSlam 2022

The SummerSlam is back and it promises to be the biggest show of the year.

Logan Paul is returning to face The Miz after making his full-time switch to the WWE.

Meanwhile Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you are thinking of tuning in - here’s all you need to know:

What time is SummerSlam on in the UK?

It is due to start at 8pm E.T in the United States - which is five hours behind GMT.

So, SummerSlam will start at 1am in the UK.

Who is on the card?

The match card for SummerSlam is as follows:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Title

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the WWE United States Title

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Pac McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (pictured) is being billed as ‘The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time’, which will see the unification of the promotion’s two world championships (Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

How can you watch SummerSlam?

In the U.S it will be available on Peacock (PPV).

Outside America: it will be available on WWE Network - which requires a subscription.

It will also be available for PPV, which can be ordered through TV services in the UK like Virgin and Sky.

Where is SummerSlam taking place?

It will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Can you buy tickets?

Tickets are still available for SummerSlam in Nashville tonight.

Ticketmaster has seated tickets available starting from $25.

All tickets and parking passes are completely mobile at Nissan Stadium. PDF/print-at-home tickets are no longer accepted for entry into Nissan Stadium events.

Please have your mobile tickets pulled up on your device as you approach the gate.

Add your tickets to the Wallet app on your phone for easy offline access. I

f you need assistance with your mobile tickets on event day, please visit the ticket windows by Gate 1 or find a mobile ticket specialist outside each entrance.

Where is the ticket office?

The Ticket Office, located by Gate 1, will open at 11am on the day of the event for walk up sales and customer service.

Nissan Stadium is cashless

On its website, the venue warns: “Nissan Stadium accepts credit card and mobile payment only, including all vendors, concession stands, bars, parking and retail locations.

“We offer cash conversion inside the stadium at the box office windows in section 108.

“Guests can convert their cash into $20 gift cards that can be used throughout Nissan Stadium.”

What is the bag policy for today?

Guests are strongly encouraged to leave bags at home, but if you need to bring personal items to the game, Nissan Stadium has a clear bag policy.