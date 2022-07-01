Logan Paul, brother of social media celebrity Jake Paul, has swapped boxing for WWE

Logan Paul has sensationally swapped his boxing gloves for the WWE.

The 27-year-old YouTuber turned fighter made the announement on social media yesterday (30 June).

He posted a picture of himself signing a contract and wrote: “Just signed with the WWE”.

Paul also tagged retired wrestler Triple H in the post.

He is scheduled to take part in SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Tennesse on 30 July.

In his boxing career, Paul had two high profile fighters with fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018 and 2019.

He also faced Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight last year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How long is Logan Paul’s contract with the WWE?

Variety report that Paul has signed a contract with WWE that will run through to 2023.

He will compete in the SummerSlam on 30 July and is expected to perform across multiple wrestling events.

Upcoming WWE events in 2022 include Clash at the Castle in Wales in September, Extreme Rules in October, Crown Jewel and Suvivor Series in November.

It has yet to be confirmed which other events Paul will participate in beyond SummerSlam.

Has Logan Paul wrestled before?

Paul made his WWE debut in an episode of WWE Smackdown in April 2021.

In February of this year he returned for WWE Raw and was revealed to be The Miz’s tag team partner and they took on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in WrestleMania 38.

Together they defeated the Mysterios, however The Miz attacked Paul at the end of the match.

Will Logan Paul face The Miz at SummerSlam

After the pair teamed up at WrestleMania 38 it had been speculated that they could pair up again, however Paul has made it clear he his returned to get payback on The Miz.

In a video following the announcement he had signed a WWE contract, he said: “I did not sign this contract to team up with The Miz.

“In fact I want nothing to do with The Miz, that man is dead to me, he is my enemy and I signed this contract so I could beat The Miz... at SummerSlam.”

How has the Miz responded?

Following the news that Paul had signed with WWE and would be appearing at SummerSlam, the Miz has posted his own response.

In a video shared on his Twitter page he can be seen pulling a quizical look as a voice says: “Hmm, funny yes, but not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

How has KSI reacted to Logan Paul joining WWE?

KSI, who fought Paul in the boxing ring twice in 2018 and 2019, has congratulated his former opponent after he joined the WWE.

In a post on Instagram he wrote: “Been watching WWF/WWE for so years and to see you achieve this is legit unbelievable.

“Congrats.”

When is SummerSlam 2022?

SummerSlam will take place on 30 July at the Nissan Stadium.

It will be available for Pay-for-View.

Paul’s grudge match with The Miz will not be the only storyline of the night with the likes of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Big E, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey all set to take part in SummerSlam 2022 as well.

It promises to be a feast for wrestling fans.

What is Logan Paul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul is worth $45 million.

It is a fortune he has amased across his careers on YouTube, acting and in the boxing ring.