Shania Twain is playing two shows at The O2 arena in London in September

Shania Twain will be coming to The O2 for back-to-back shows this weekend.

The Queen of Country music is on the road across the UK and Ireland in September for her latest tour. It will see the iconic singer play multiple shows in London - as well as make stops in Glasgow, Dublin and more.

Shania Twain has been on tour for much of 2023 following the release of her sixth studio album Queen of Me in February of this year. It will include two nights at London's famous The O2 arena.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Shania Twain's show at The O2?

The country legend will play two nights at the London venue. She will play The O2 arena on Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, according to The O2's website. Previous concerts on the tour have started at 7.30pm - with one support act performing before Shania Twain takes to the stage.

Fans can likely expect to see her perform for around 2 hours on each night at London venue. She is also likely to play a similar setlist to the one from her prior Queen of Me shows.

Shania Twain will be joined by Breland for her concerts at The O2.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low availability" for both shows at The O2 this weekend. For the first show on Saturday, 16 September, only the TRIBE London Canary Wharf Seated Package which will set you back £262 each plus fees.