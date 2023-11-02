Green Day, The Prodigy and Pet Shop Boys will headline Isle of Wight Festival 2024

Isle of Wight Festival crowd. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The first acts have been announced for Isle of Wight Festival in 2024.

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers will descend on the island next summer. Seaclose Park in Newport will once again play host to the event.

Green Day have announced a huge tour which also see them headline the Isle of Wight Festival - in their only UK fesitval appearance in 2024. Tickets for Isle of Wight will go on sale next week as passes for Glastonbury also become available.

But which acts can you expect at the festival next year? Here's all you need to know:

Who is headlining Isle of Wight Festival?

The festival will be headlined by The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day in 2024, it has been announced. They will be joined by many more acts performing on the main stage and across the festival grounds.

The Prodigy will get the party started on Friday night at the festival. On Saturday, Pet Shop Boys will bring DREAMWORLD The Greatest Hits Live to the main stage.

Green Day will bring the curtain down on the festival by headlining the Sunday night on the main stage.

Which acts are on the line-up for 2024?

Isle of Wight Festival has announced its first wave of acts to go along with the headliners. Joining Green Day, The Prodigy and Pet Shop Boys will be The Streets, Zara Larsson, McFly, Simple Minds, Keane, Suede, Dagny, The Darkness, Beverley Knight and more.

The line-up in alphabetical order so far is:

Beverley Knight

Blossoms

Crowded House

Dagny

Green Day

Jake Shears

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Keane

McFly

Nothing But Thieves

Pet Shop Boys

Picture This

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band

Scouting For Girls

Simple Minds

The Bootleg Beatles

The Darkness

The K’s

The Mary Wallopers

The Prodigy

The Streets

Suede

Toyah & Robert Fripp

Zara Larsson

When do tickets go on sale?

The festival has announced that the first tickets will go on sale on Monday, 6 November. A full weekend pass for adults start at £269.95 plus fees and £225.95 for students/ teens.

For residents on the Island, prices are £220.45 for adults and £192.95 for teens. Tickets will be available from Isle of Wight Festival's website.

When is Isle of Wight Festival in 2024?