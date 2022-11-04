The Fratellies and The Sherlocks will also be performing at The O2

Kaiser Chiefs are set to bring their huge UK tour to one of London’s most iconic venues.

The band will perform at The O2 arena in Greenwich on Saturday (5 November). Expect plenty of fireworks as the concert will take place on Bonfire Night!

Kaiser Chiefs kicked off their UK tour with two shows in Wales. The first date was in Swansea and was followed by a show in the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

The next concert will be at the iconic O2 arena in London. Kaiser Chiefs will play shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, Hull and more in the coming weeks.

If you are thinking about getting tickets to the Kaiser Chiefs at The O2 or other dates on the tour, here is all you need to know:

When is the Kaiser Chiefs O2 concert?

Advertisement

The Kaiser Chiefs plus two support acts will be performing at the famous O2 arena on Saturday (5 November). It is one of the huge concerts fans can expect at the London venue, with Backstreet Boys expected the day after.

The full address of the arena is: Peninsula Square, London, SE10 0DX.

What time does the concert at the O2 start?

The doors at the venue are scheduled to open at 6.30pm according to The O2’s website. There will be two main support acts who perform before Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage.

A curfew is in place and concerts tend to end at The O2 around 10.30pm/ 10.45pm. The venue is open until 11pm on 5 November.

Can you get tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at The O2?

Advertisement

Ticketmaster’s website is showing “limited availability” for the Kaiser Chiefs concert in London on Saturday. A number of other dates on the tour are also low on tickets including Plymouth and Bournemouth.

Tickets for the concert at the O2 on 5 November “are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster”, according to its website. Fans are advised to “please try again later”.

Who are the support acts?

Kaiser Chiefs will be joined by two special guests at The O2 arena on Saturday night, as well as on the other dates of the tour. The support acts are: The Fratellis and The Sherlocks.

The Fratellis are best known for songs such as Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir. Both tracks are from the 2006 album Costello Music.

The Sherlocks are a quartet from Sheffield. The band is best known for tracks such as Chasing Shadows, Live for the Moment and Will You Be There? from the 2017 album Live for the Moment.

Advertisement

What could the setlist for the O2 concert be?

Kaiser Chiefs released a new track called How 2 Dance on Friday (4 November). It has already been played during the tour and could be likely to feature in the setlist at The O2.

The band began their UK tour with shows in Swansea and Cardiff earlier this week. The setlist played at the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday (3 November) have been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

The setlist was as follows:

Born to Be a Dancer

Never Miss a Beat

Na Na Na Na Naa

Coming Home

Love's Not a Competition (But I'm Winning) (First time live since 2019)

The Factory Gates

How 2 Dance (Live debut)

Modern Way

Misery Company

Northern Holiday

Everyday I Love You Less and Less

Ruby

Hole in My Soul

Heat Dies Down

I Predict a Riot

The Angry Mob

Advertisement

Encore

People Know How to Love One Another

Oh My God

What are the UK tour dates?

The Kaiser Chiefs will be on tour across the UK in the coming weeks. The tour started in Wales and will continue through England and Scotland, playing some of the most iconic venues.

The dates are as follows:

Advertisement

2 November - Swansea Arena, Swansea

3 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

5 November - The O2, London

7 November - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

8 November - Bonus Arena, Hull

10 November - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

11 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 November - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

15 November - Plymouth Pavillions, Plymouth

17 November - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

18 November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham