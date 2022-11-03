The Big Steppers tour will be coming to Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and London in the coming days

Kendrick Lamar has returned to the UK for his latest tour and will be stopping in Leeds.

The Big Steppers tour, which is in support of his most recent album released earlier in 2022, began in Europe with a concert in Milan, Italy on 23 June. The rap superstar also performed a spectacular headline slot at Glastonbury Festival in England earlier this year before returning to the United States.

Kendrick played shows in major cities across North America including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. He has now returned to this side of the Atlantic and will be playing famous venues such as the First Direct Arena, Utilita Arena and The O2.

The next stop on the UK leg of the Big Steppers tour will take Kendrick Lamar to Leeds. He will then travel to Newcastle and Birmingham over the weekend, before heading to London next week.

If you are thinking of getting tickets if you might wondering if any are available. Or if you are going to the concert in Leeds, you will want to know what time the concert starts and what to expect from the setlist. Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Kendrick Lamar playing next?

The next show on The Big Steppers tour will take place in Leeds on Thursday (3 November). The concert is scheduled to be held at the First Direct Arena in the city.

The full address is: Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY.

What time does the show start?

First Direct Arena’s website has revealed when the doors will open and what time the concert is scheduled to begin. All times are subject to change, the venue has said.

Doors will open at 6pm. The concert will start at 7.45pm. There will be two support acts who perfom before Kendrick Lamar takes to the stage.

Who are the opening acts on the tour?

The opening acts for Kendrick Lamar on the Big Steppers tour have been Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

What is the setlist for The Big Steppers tour?

Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs played by Kendrick Lamar in Tampa on 27 July.

It was as follows:

United in Grief

N95

ELEMENT.

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

HUMBLE.

Father Time

m.A.A.d city

We Cry Together(Snippet)

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

LUST.

DNA.

Count Me Out

Money Trees

LOVE.

Alright

Mirror

LOYALTY.

Silent Hill

family ties(Baby Keem cover) (with Baby Keem)

Crown

Mr. Morale (with Tanna Leone)

Savior

Can you get tickets for Leeds?

Ticketmaster still has tickets available for the Kendrick Lamar concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. The website is showing seated tickets on sale from £53.50 each. The prices rise up to £98.50.

If you are looking to attend any of the other shows on the Big Steppers tour in the UK you may have to act quick to avoid disappointment. Ticketmaster is showing ‘limited availability’ for the concerts in Newcastle and Birmingham as well as ‘low availability’ for London.

Who is Baby Keem?

Baby Keem is a rapper best known for his song Orange Soda - which came out in 2019. He featured on Savior on Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

His most popular songs on Spotify are:

Orange Soda

Family ties (with Kendrick Lamar)

lost souls

16

Who is Tanna Leone?

He is a rapper from Los Angeles, California.

In March 2022, he became the third artist to sign with pgLang, which was started by Kendrick Lamar.

His most popular songs on Spotify are:

Lucky

Here We Go Again

With The Villains

Death n’ Taxes

He also featured on the track Mr Morale on the latest Kendrick Lamar album.

What dates are on the Big Steppers tour?

Here are the dates for the UK tour: