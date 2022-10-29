The East Anglia music festival has hosted the likes of The 1975, Lana Del Rey, George Ezra and Russell Howard in recent years

The nights might be drawing in but it’s time to think about next summer if you’re a music fan, as Latitude Festival 2023 tickets are about to go on sale.

Held in Suffolk in July, the music and comedy festival has become one of the biggest events on the calendar in recent years. The 2022 event saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol perform live, while Russell Howard was the biggest draw for the comedy element of the festival.

Several other festivals have started to reveal their lineups and ticket arrangements in recent weeks, including Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

So, when will tickets go on sale for next year’s festival - and who’s been announced in the lineup so far? Here’s everything you need to know.

Latitude Festival 2023 will see several major acts perform to more than 40,000 revellers (image: Getty Images)

When is Latitude Festival 2023?

Advertisement

The next edition of Latitude Festival is taking place from 20 to 23 July 2023.

It will once again take place at Henham Park - a venue close to the picturesque town of Southwold on the Suffolk coast.

Who is in Latitude Festival 2023 lineup?

Latitude has become famous for attracting top acts during its 15 year history. Placebo, The 1975, and Lana Del Rey are just some of the major acts who have entertained the 40,000 revellers in recent years.

So far, the 2023 edition does not look as if it will disappoint. The headliners who have been announced thus far include:

Pulp

Paolo Nutini

George Ezra

Advertisement

Grace Jones performed at Latitude in 2009 (image: Getty Images)

Other acts that have been announced include:

The Kooks

Metronomy

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

The Big Moon

Black Midi

Lightning Seeds

The Proclaimers

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Young Fathers

This first wave of acts is set to be supplemented in the coming months by more artists, as well as comedy and theatre shows, as well as talks, podcast live recording and even poets.

More information about the lineup can be found on the Latitude Festival 2023 website. NationalWorld will update this piece with more information as it becomes available.

When do Latitude Festival 2023 tickets go on sale?

Advertisement

Tickets for Latitude 2023 are going on sale very soon. While the general sale begins at 10am on 4 November 2022, there are ways to get hold of tickets sooner if you have accounts with either Three or Barclaycard.

You have to be a Three customer and signed up to Three+ to access the mobile phone company’s pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 2 November.

Meanwhile, Barclaycard holders can also access tickets from 9am on Wednesday. Existing customers also get 10% off tickets until 10am on 4 November.

A general Latitude fan pre-sale is also taking place for those who have subscribed to the festival’s communications in advance. It will give you a two-hour window from 8am on 4 November to access tickets in advance of everyone else.

How much are Latitude Festival 2023 tickets?

Advertisement

At present, we have not had any information about how much Latitude tickets will cost this year. It’s a subject that’s been on many people’s minds given the recent furore over Glastonbury’s price hikes for 2023.