Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis sought to reassure fans that the Worthy Farm music festival was aware of the cost of living pressures people are under

Glastonbury returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rumours about the 2023 line-up are already circulating, with the Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and Eminem all understood to be in the frame for slots on the world-famous Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm event.

Tickets are due to be sold in the coming weeks. However, some fans have expressed their anger after noting ticket prices have seen a major hike compared to 2022’s event. It comes as the UK battles its worst cost of living crisis for decades.

So, how much will it cost you to go to Glastonbury 2023 - and why are prices so much higher? Here’s everything you need to know.

Glastonbury festivalgoers will have to shell out an additional £55 for tickets (image: AFP/Getty Images)

When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury 2023 will take place from Wednesday 21 June until Sunday 25 June next year, with tickets now just weeks away from going on sale.

People hoping to attend the Somerset summer music festival have until 5pm on Halloween (31 October) to register for tickets - a measure the organisers have in place to stop ticket touts. The registration process requires you to provide a passport-style photo and personal details.

Some fans have said the 20% hike was part of a trend of live music becoming too expensive for working class people (image: Getty Images)

Fans will then be able to buy coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival from 6pm on Thursday 3 November and standard tickets from 9am on Sunday 6 November. The coach ticket option is more expensive because it covers an additional fee for a fare.

To find out more about Glastonbury tickets and how to get hold of them, visit the festival’s official website.

How much are Glastonbury 2023 tickets?

Standard tickets for the festival will set you back £340 - a £335 ticket plus a £5 booking fee. This ticket price is almost 20% higher than the tickets sold for the cancelled 2020 event, which were £280 with an additional £5 booking fee.

To secure a booking, you have to pay £50 of each ticket up front as a deposit. Those booking coach fares have to pay up to £140 extra to secure their transport to and from Worthy Farm, depending on where they’re coming from.

While most fans have said on social media it is a small price to pay for a legendary festival, others have expressed their shock at the £55 increase for a standard ticket.

DJ Emily Pilbeam said the price was an example of the music industry “increasingly closing itself off to the working class”.

Scottish musician Iona Fyfe echoed Pilbeam, saying she was “hugely concerned” that “working class people will simply be priced out of enjoying live music in venues and at festivals”.

Another user said it underlined their view that the event was “showing its champagne socialist roots” with the announcement.

Some people have, however, found humour in the situation. One Twitter user wrote: “Bloody hell, you could have the heating on all morning for that”

What did Emily Eavis say about Glastonbury 2023 tickets?

In a bid to explain the massive ticket price increase for Glastonbury 2023, co-organiser Emily Eavis released a statement on Twitter. She said: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

The cost of electricity has soared since the start of the year (image: Getty Images)

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

While the statement has received a lot of support, one Twitter user suggested Eavis’s comment that people could volunteer rather than pay for a ticket sent out the wrong message.