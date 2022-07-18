Get a great night’s sleep all summer with our pick of the best festival tents

Best tents for festivals UK: pop-up, tee-pees and bell tents

Got a ticket to your favourite music festival this summer? A decent tent is one of the most important bits of kit you can invest in before you go and party in a muddy field for the weekend.

Tents designed specifically for festival-goers usually sit at the cheapest end of the market, and are often pocket-friendly but not great quality.

If you only tend to camp for a few days each year, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t pick one of these affordable little tents, which can cost under £20. If you fancy using your new tent more regularly, though, it’s a good idea to invest in the best tent you can afford, and it’ll be ideal for camping holidays with family and friends, too.

What specs should I look for in a festival tent?

It rains over 100 days a year in Britain, so it’s sensible to make sure your new tent is waterproof. The waterproofness of a tent is labelled by the ‘hydrostatic head’ of its outer fabric. Look for an amount in millimetres from 1,500mm upwards – anything over 2,000mm or 3,000mm will withstand heavy rain and keep you dry.

A tent that is easy to erect will also make setting up less of a headache – pop-up tents and tents with blow-up ‘air’ poles save fiddling around with complicated metal poles. You’ll also find smart glamping-style canvas tents on sale - these tend to be more expensive but offer higher ceilings and are breathable and cool in hot weather, so they’re a nice choice if you fancy a bit more room and comfort.

Check the size and weight of the tent you’re buying. Lightweight backpacking tents and pop-up tents are easy to cart through fields. Big family tents weighing over 15kg can be a pain if you have to walk miles with your stuff, but you’ll get more room for your effort. The amount of people a tent claims to be able to sleep should be taken with a pinch of salt – a ‘four person’ may only fit four people if you’re lined up like sardines.

What size tent do I need for a festival?

As a rough rule, pick a tent that claims to sleep two people more than you actually want to fit into it – that way there’ll be lots of spare space for food, camping kit and all your festival outfits. Separate living rooms and porches are useful for storing muddy wellies, or for keeping out of the sun in the middle of the day.

And if you hate being woken by the rising sun, pick a tent with bedrooms lined with dark ‘blackout’ bedrooms.

Whatever you do, don’t leave your new tent at the festival site when you leave (5,500 tents are left at Glastonbury each year alone). Instead, give it a clean and erect it in the garden to dry. With care, a tent can last you decades of festival fun.

Best festival tents at a glance

Decathlon 4 Person Arpenaz 4.2 Poled Tent Decathlon 4 Person Arpenaz 4.2 Poled Tent £179.99 a four-person tent 4/5 Grab three of your mates and camp in comfort at your next festival by bringing along Decathlon’s Arpenaz 4.2. We love the layout of this spacious tent, which features a two-person bedroom at each end and a big living area with standing height in the centre, with roomy doors that can also be opened up on hot days. The Arpenaz is waterproof and wind-resistant, and at just under 12kg it’s not prohibitively heavy. This tent definitely punches above this modest price tag. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Decathlon 6-person Air Seconds Blackout Tent Decathlon 6-person Air Seconds Blackout Tent £549.99 premium tent 5/5 We would always recommend investing in the best-quality tent you can afford – with care a good tent will last you for years of festivals and family adventures. And you get a lot of bang for your buck with Decathlon’s Air Seconds Blackout. This roomy design has three bedrooms, sleeping six adults comfortably or offering loads of storage space for four people, plus a really roomy living area with big windows. This is an ‘air’ tent, so instead of faffing with poles you simply inflate the hollow tubes that hold the tent in place – the whole shebang only takes 10 minutes to pitch. Blackout bedrooms are the cherry on the cake. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Robens Yukon Shelter Tent Pro Adventure Robens Yukon Shelter Tent Pro Adventure £675.99 glamping for two 4.5/5 Roomy glamping tents are brilliant – but at a festival where space is at a premium, you might struggle to find somewhere to put them up. Enter the Robens Fairbank Yukon, the perfect compromise between cotton glamping tipi and sensible compact camping tent. It takes a few tries to erect this tent quickly, but once you do there’s plenty of room – ideal if you’re tall. If you’re heading to a festival abroad, you’ll also find the cotton and polyester blend of the tent fabric much cooler to sleep under in hot weather. A great quality option for two or three people. Buy now

Eurohike Teepee Tent Eurohike Teepee Tent £105.00 kids 4/5 Taking little ones to a kid’s festival? They’ll love sharing this spacious and simple tipi, which has a tall ceiling and plenty of room for three or four children or two adults to bed down in. Eurohike’s Teepee is also at a great price point considering it packs in a good waterproofing level at 2,000mm, a tough steel frame and a great thick groundsheet that feels like it’d last for years. A simple, fuss-free choice you could also use as a playhouse in the garden, and at under 5kg a good weight for festivals. Buy now

Mountain Warehouse Festival Fun 2 Man Tent Mountain Warehouse Festival Fun 2 Man Tent £19.99 on a budget 3/5 Mountain Warehouse do a great range of basic and affordable festival tents from just £19.99, and their fuss-free Festival Fun design does what it does on the tin. There’s a decent groundsheet, a mesh door to keep things cool and keep bugs out, and the sturdy poles are easy to erect. The tent is unlikely to withstand a torrential downpour, but for under £20 it’s a bright budget option. And you’ll never lose the pink version in a sea of plain tents at a festival campsite… Buy now

Hi-Gear 5 Metre Family Bell Tent Hi-Gear 5 Metre Family Bell Tent £499.00 getting the glamping feeling 4.5/5 Pretend you’re off on a posh glamping retreat in this very smart bell tent, which can sleep up to eight people around its central pole. We think Hi-Gear’s bell tent is perfect for a family of four or for a group of friends to share, and its highly breathable mix of polyester and cotton keeps rain out and makes the tent cool even in the heat, so it’s ideal for the sunniest summer festivals. The hefty steel poles of the High-Gear bell tent are surprisingly easy to pitch, and feel solid and long-lasting. This tent weighs a hefty 30kg, but it does come with a great wheeled trolley bag. Buy now

Vango Alpha 300 Tent Vango Alpha 300 Tent £84.00 under £100 4/5 You can always rely on Vango tents to perform brilliantly everywhere from festivals to wild camping adventures. The three-man Alpha is rather Tardis-like – it doesn’t take up a lot of space but inside there’s a bedroom that will comfortably fit two people and a roomy protected porch for storing all your belongings. We like the plastic window in the porch for extra light, the colour coded poles, which make for quick and fuss-free pitching, and the plentiful pockets and hooks. This tent also boasts a blackout bedroom for a better night’s sleep and 3,000mm of waterproofing – great features considering it’s priced at under £100. Buy now

Vango Joro Four-Person Tent Vango Joro Four-Person Tent £349.00 quality 5/5 At 17kg, the Vango Joro isn’t a lightweight tent, but it makes up for that in quality, and it’s worth hefting it all the way to your camping spot if you want a plush and roomy place to live for the festival weekend. The Joro sleeps two or three adults in comfort or will fit a family of four with smaller children in its two separate bedrooms. You can stand up fully inside, and there’s plenty of room in the bedrooms for blow-up airbeds. The Joro is also waterproof to a hefty 3,000mm. If you want to invest in a tent that’ll do everything from summer camping holidays to withstanding a downpour and making a rather palatial home at your next festival, this is the design to pick. Buy now

Eurohike Cairns 3 DLX Nightfall Tent Eurohike Cairns 3 DLX Nightfall Tent £99.00 getting a good night’s sleep 4.5/5 Planning on dancing all night and sleeping all morning? You need a blackout tent. Lined with ‘Nightfall’ material that keeps daylight out, the Eurohike Cairns ensures a good night’s sleep – no waking up as the sun comes streaming in. The Cairns is also waterproofed to a whopping 2,000mm – ideal if the forecast is looking stormy all weekend. This tent fits three at a pinch but is well-sized for two people, with small porch for storing kit and room for a double airbed in the bedroom. A great all-rounder for just under £100. Buy now