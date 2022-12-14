You quick-glance guide to the brightest and best of 2023’s music festival schedule!

The idea of spending a weekend drenched in sun, listening to your favourite bands and sipping on a cool beverage with friends may seem a million years away as Britain fights through a biting winter.

But those summer months are ahead, and as usual, the music festival schedule is already looking packed. That’s exciting to know for any music fans eagerly awaiting festival season, but with the sheer volume of live music events planned to take place, the whole thing can get pretty overwhelming.

So what’s the best way to keep track of it all as you start to think about your summer plans?

Never fear! We here at NationalWorld have put together our own 2023 music festival guide in an easy to read and simple to use format, giving you a good overview of what to look forward to at just a glance.

To download the National World UK Music Festival Guide 2023, just click and save the image below. Download the guide on to your computer, use it as your background as a reminder of sunnier, summer times ahead, or print it off at home.

(Image: NationalWorld)

What are some of the best festivals to look forward to in 2023?

We’re only just reaching the end of 2022, and so many of next year’s music festivals are yet to have confirmed their full line-ups.

That being said, many have already put in place their headliners, and given us a good indication of what to expect from the larger acts on the bill.

Boutique music and arts festival Standon Calling has announced that Years & Years and Bloc Party are among some of the acts set to headline the event next year. Having just celebrated its 16th anniversary earlier in 2022, the festival is already gearing up for its 2023 event.

Then of course there’s Glastonbury, which has revealed that Sir Elton John will be headlining the festival on the Pyramid Stage... if you can get tickets that is.

Meanwhile, if you want to see what your dream festival looks like, head over to Instafest and log in with your Spotify account. Once you’ve logged in, Instafest will automatically create your poster using data scraped from your Spotify account, however there are a few customisation options if you’re not happy with your graphic.

You can choose between your top artists from either the last four weeks, last six weeks or of all-time. Secondly, you can choose between the styles of “Malibu Sunrise”, “LA Twilight” or “Mojave Dusk” to set the aesthetic of your poster. Lastly, you can name your festival - the default name for your festival comes from your Spotify username, which for many of us is just our name.