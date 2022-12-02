The Rocket Man singer will headline the festival on Sunday 25 June

Glastonbury 2023 have revealed that Sir Elton John will be headlining the festival on the Pyramid Stage.

The Rocket Man singer is currently taking part in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” retirement tour, with the Glastonbury gig being the last ever show he will ever perform in the UK.

John had hinted to fans on social media prior to the announcement, on Wednesday (30 November) taking to Instagram Stories he wrote a caption stating: “Rocket Man is incoming.”

Emily Eavis, who organises Glastonbury along with her father Michael has said: “We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm.”

The first artist to be confirmed in the 2023 lineup, the megastar singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, which is set to run this year from the 21 to 25 June.

So what songs could Elton John sing at Glastonbury? Here’s everything we know so far.

When will Elton John headline Glastonbury?

John has revealed that he will headlining Glastonbury 2023 on Sunday 25 June in what will be his final UK performance.

Sir Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Announcing the news on social media Glastonbury Festival said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.”

What is Elton John’s Final Farewell Tour?

“Farewell Yellow Brick Road” is John’s final music tour. The singer announced it in 2018 with the tour beginning the same year, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed in 2020 and 2021. The tour will now finish in June 2023, with his final UK performance taking place at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June.

Speaking to NME about his Final Farewell Tour John said: “It’s something I wanna finish,” adding: “I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby. I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough.’”

When asked about making music in the future John said: “I will do records and I’ll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I’ve had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys.” He added: “I’ll still be creative, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can’t do any more than I’ve done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that’s it for me.”

What tour dates are left?

John started his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania on 8 September 2018. Consisting of 300 concerts, he has already completed tour dates in North America, Australia and New Zealand. The tour is still ongoing and expected to finish in 2023, with his final UK performance taking place at Glastonbury Festival.

The tour will kick of in Europe in March 2023, here is a full list of the tour dates left for Farewell Yellow Brick Road:

Sunday 2 April – The O2, London

Tuesday 4 April – The O2, London

Wednesday 5 April– The O2, London

Saturday 8 April – The O2, London

Sunday 9 April, The O2, London

Wednesday 12 April – The O2, London

Thursday 13 April – The O2, London

Sunday 16 April – The O2, London

Monday 17 April – The O2, London

Wednesday 19 April – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 22 April – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 23 April – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tuesday 30 May – The O2, London

Wednesday 31 May – AO Arena, Manchester

Friday 2 June – AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 3 June – AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 6 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday 8 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 10 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 11 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 13 June – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday 15 June – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Saturday 17 June – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 18 June – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 25 June - Glastonbury Festival

What songs might Elton John sing at Glastonbury?

John has had a successful music career and has produced some of the most popular songs of all time from Candle in the Wind which was written in memory of Princess Diana to Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer. According to Set List, these are some of the songs that John has played during his previous concerts on his Farewell tour.

Bennie and the Jets

All the Girls Love Alice

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Philadelphia Freedom

Tiny Dancer

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Daniel

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting