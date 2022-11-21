Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium was streamed live on Disney+. It featured collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is one of Elton John’s last concerts and was streamed live on Disney+ to an audience across the world. The show celebrates Elton’s long career and features some big names who will join the star on stage.

Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium

What is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

The performance, recorded live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, is the final show on Elton John’s North American tour. The singer first played at the Dodger Stadium in 1975.

His performances there are recognised as the springboard for his huge career, which has seen the Rocketman singer become one of the most successful solo artists of all time.

Speaking of the ‘70s shows, John said: "I was the biggest I could possibly be. To be there again on my own, and to finish off the North American tour, with three days at Dodgers Stadium -- I could not ask for a more wonderful ending."

Advertisement

As well as performing a number of solo hits, John also shared the stage with Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa who he collaborated with on Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX) this year.

The live concert, which ran for just under three hours, was streamed live on Disney+ in the US and internationally, but you’d have to have been up pretty early to catch it live in the UK. But don’t worry, you can still watch the show on repeat.

Will Elton John Live be the singer’s last show?

Apparently, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be John’s last major tour. He told Good Morning America: "This is my last tour. You have to soak it in. And I have soaked in all the love and all the loyalty that’s been shown from the audience."

The Dodger Stadium live performance marks the final shows in the North American leg of the tour. He will have performances in Australia and Europe in 2023, with the final performance due to be held at the Tele2 Arena in Sweden on 8 July.

The 75 year old has had a music career lasting more than four decades, and he told CBS News in January: “I’ve been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. I’ve had the most incredible life. I’ve been so lucky, and I’ve loved every single minute of it.

Advertisement

“But I’ve had enough of that applause, and I really want … I’ll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023. I want to do something different with the rest of my life."

Elton John at Dodger Stadium

What songs will Elton John perform at Farewell from Dodger Stadium?

This is the full setlist:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (with Brandi Carlile)

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee)

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Advertisement

Encore:

Cold Heart (with Dua Lipa)

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

What time is Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium on Disney+?