Elton John performed during the funeral of Princess Diana but seemingly did not attend the late monarch’s funeral

As four billion people watched the Queen’s funeral on Monday worldwide, many were left wondering about the whereabouts of music royalty and Royal family friend, Elton John.

The 75-year-old singer song-writer who has long been associated with the Royals did not attend the service at Westminster Abbey as 2,000 dignitaries, politicians and friends paid their final respects to the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The Rocketman singer, who lives in Old Windsor, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at one of his concerts following her death at Balmoral Castle on 8 September.

According to Smooth Radio, Elton John spoke about the Queen’s grace and genuine care during his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour and dedicated his song, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” to the late monarch.

Another reason for people’s scepticism on Twitter about the whereabouts of Elton is that reports suggested he was invited to the Westminster Abbey service alongside celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough, Bear Grylls and Sandra Oh.

Although the award-winning singer was performing in America on the day of the funeral on 19 September, the British singer began to trend on social media during the proceedings.

Fans were left questioning on Twitter whether he would perform during the service as he did at his close friend Princess Diana’s in 1997, following the late Princess of Wales’ fatal car accident in Paris.

At Diana’s funeral, Elton performed Candle in the Wind, according to L’Officiel, despite concern felt by the Royal family.

Sky News was able to access documents from the UK’s National Archive which gave a glimpse into the selection of music and thus the eventual decision for Elton to sing at the service.

Reverend Dr.Wesley Carr said: “This is a crucial point in the service and we ask for boldness. It’s where the unexpected happens and something from the modern world that the Princess represented.

“Best would be the music of Elton John who is known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the Princess.”

As a result, people across the UK took to Twitter to question not only if Elton John was attending the Queen’s funeral but also if he would offer a repeat performance as the one 25 years ago.

One wrote: “When does Elton John sing a little song?”

While another Tweeted during the hour-long service: “Has Elton John repurposed an old song for the funeral yet? I propose ‘Rocket Ma’am’.”

When the state funeral ended and the Queen’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, viewers continued to question Elton’s participation in the event.

“So no Elton?” someone said, as another posted: “Elton John should have done the halftime show at the Queen’s funeral!”

Sir Elton John was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1998 for his services to music and charitable organisations and attended both of Princess Diana’s sons’ weddings - Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011 and Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

He spoke of his connection with the family in his 2019 memoir, Me: Elton John, highlighting when he first met Princess Diana at a party in 1981.

He wrote: “[Diana] was fabulous company…a real gossip: you could ask her anything and she would tell you. She was blessed with an incredible ease, an ability to make you feel totally comfortable in her company.”