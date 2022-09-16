Sandra Oh will be attending the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully, aged 96, at her beloved Balmoral Castle, on Thursday 8 September, surrounded by senior members of The Royal Family.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week triggered an outpouring of grief, with people across the world mourning the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday and was moved in a procession through London, to Westminster Hall.

Actress Sandra Oh will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as part of the Canadian delegation. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

She is currently lying-in-state, and members of the public are joining a queue spanning five miles, and paying their last respects to the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The funeral for the late Monarch will be taking place on Monday, 19 September, a day which has also been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is draped with a black ribbon amongst books of condolences for the public to sign, in Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario, on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at her Scottish Castle on September 8. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

As the day approaches, further details are being confirmed on what will happen on the day including who will be attending from all over the world.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, announced yesterday that he will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state-funeral next week with his wife, Sophie Trudeau and other Canadian delegates.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He also announced that as part of the delegation from Canada, he will be attending alongside actress Sandra Oh.

But who is Sandra Oh? This is everything you need to know.

Who is Sandra Oh?

Sandra Oh is a Canadian–American actress, best known for starring on the medical drama series, Grey’s Anatomy (2005–2014) and as Eve Polastri in the spy thriller series, Killing Eve (2018–2022)

She was born in Ontario, Canada on July 20, 1971, and is of South-Korean descent.

Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama 'for Killing Eve' winner Sandra Oh poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 51-year-old actress has received numerous awards throughout her career, including, four Screen Actor Guild Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and thirteen Primetime Emmy nominations.

She has acted in many TV animated voice roles, including, The Proud Family (2001–2002), American Dragon: Jake Long (2006 - 2007), American Dad (2005–2013), and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018–2020).

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh attend the photo call for BBC America's "Killing Eve" Season Four at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on February 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As well as notable voice roles in films; Over the Moon (2020), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) and Turning Red (2022).

In 2019, Time Magazine named Sandra as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In the same year, she became the first woman of Asian descent to host the Golden Globe Awards, as well as the first Asian-Canadian woman to host Saturday Night Live.

Who else is part of the Canadian delegation?

Sandra Oh was among 85 people that were appointed to the Order of Canada, which is considered the country’s highest honour given to civilians.

“The Order of Canada celebrates the lives, endeavours and successes of people from coast to coast to coast and from all walks of life,” said Mary Simon , Governor General of Canada.

The actress, 51, joins the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada, alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, on March 7, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sandra was granted the honour and named an officer in June this year, as a result of her stage and screen success.

Gregory Charles, 54, is a French-Canadian musician known for being a highly-successful singer, pianist, song-writer and composer.

Mark Tewksbury, 54, is an Olympic gold medallist swimmer, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division) for being a motivational speaker and a gifted athlete.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September (image: Getty Images)