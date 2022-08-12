Over the course of her career, Anne Heche has starred in a huge variety of films and TV shows, including Maggie in the 1997 crime drama Donnie Brasco

Girl in Room 13, an upcoming Lifetime film starring Anne Heche , is expected to go ahead with its debut next month, following the news that the actress is “not expected to survive” the severe car crash that has left her in a coma.

Heche suffered from a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remains in a coma in critical condition due to the incident, which took place last Friday (5 August).

A statement from her family said: “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Girl in Room 13 is a film about the dark underworld of the billion dollar human trafficking industry, and stars Larissa Dias (When Calls the Heart, Supernatural Academy), Max Montesi (The 100, Sacred Lies) and Matt Hamilton (Turner & Hooch, Supernatural) alongside Heche.

When will it be released?

It has been confirmed that Girl in Room 13, an upcoming film starring Heche, will still debut in September, following Heche’s accident.

During a Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday (11 August), Lifetime presented a panel for the film, which was originally set to feature Heche.

Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, said at the panel: “As many of you know Anne remains in critical condition.

“All of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected. We hope her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time.

Anne Heche attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“You know just as much as we do and we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status. This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us.

“We all started to make a film that would bring attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women.”

Director Elisabeth Rohm said: “We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform.

“All of us, especially Larissa [Dias] who played this victim, are committed to that cause.

“We talked about it - every single one of us - that this was our mission. And although [Heche] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance - a tour de force much like Larissa.”

What other films and TV shows was she in?

Over the course of her career, Heche has starred in a number of films and TV shows that you might recognise her from.

She portrayed twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the American soap Another World from 1987 to 1991, which bagged her a Daytime Emmy Award.

In the late 90s, Heche rose to prominence with her appearances in films like Donnie Brasco (1997), Volcano (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and Return to Paradise (1998).

Anne Heche in the 1997 crime drama Donnie Brasco (Photo: TriStar Pictures)

Heche earned a Saturn Award nomination for her performance in the 1998 remake of the Alfred Hitchock classic Psycho, where she starred alongside Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, True Detective), Julianne Moore (Lisey’s Story, Still Alice), Viggo Mortensen ( Thirteen Lives , Captain Fantastic) and William H Macy (Shameless, Fargo).

From there, she acted in a number of independent films, like Birth (2004), Spread (2009), Cedar Rapids (2011), Rampart (2011) and Catfight (2016), which also featured Killing Eve star Sandra Oh ( Turning Red , The Chair ).

As well as film, Heche has also starred in a variety of TV shows as well, including Everwood, Nip/Tuck, Men in Trees, The Michael J Fox Show, Aftermath, The Brave, Chicago P.D and All Rise.

Anne Heche and Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights (Photo: Touchstone Pictures)

She lent her voice to the character of Cherry Cream Soda in Adventure Time and Suyin Beifond in The Legend of Korra.

In 2020, Heche took part in season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was partnered up with professional dancer Keo Motsepe, however the pair were the third couple to be eliminated.