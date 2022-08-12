This isn’t the first time the Motley Crue drummer has posted a naked picture of himself online - he shared a nude picture of himself with wife Brittany Furlan back in 2019

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Mötley Crüe founder and drummer Tommy Lee has left his fans and followers somewhat baffled on social media after posting an explicit nude picture to his accounts on various platforms.

This isn’t the first time that Lee has had something NSFW go public - in 2019, he shared a video of himself and his wife, Brittany Furlan, holding his genitals to Instagram, covered by a filter.

At the time, he wrote: “These new Instagram filters are finally gettin wood… I mean GOOD!!!!! They finally gave me my own filter!”

Did Tommy Lee upload naked pictures to social media?

Early on Thursday (11 August), Lee uploaded an entirely nude selfie to his social media accounts, with zero explanation as to why.

On Facebook and Instagram, the picture was simply captioned “Ooooopppsss”, while the picture on Twitter was uploaded with no additional comment.

The picture has since been removed from both Instagram and Facebook - it’s unclear if Lee deleted the picture himself, but given it is still live on Twitter at the time of writing, it’s likely the picture was taken down by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for violating terms and conditions regarding nudity.

Musician Tommy Lee arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson at Sony Studios on August 7, 2005 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Facebook says: “Facebook restricts the display of nudity and sexual activity because some audiences within our global community may be sensitive to this type of content, particularly because of their cultural background or age.”

The Instagram community guidelines also states: “For a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed.”

Replying to the picture on Twitter, Lee’s followers were left confused by the seemingly random post.

One person tweeted: “What’s the point in doing this? Is he trying to make some point?”

Another asked: “Did he mean to post this?”

“He posted it on 3 social media platforms and edited it for Instagram, it wasn’t accidental,” tweeted another.

Has he said anything about the photo?

Lee hasn’t explicitly addressed the picture, however after the post was removed from Instagram, he continued to post a variety of content to his feed.

He followed the nude picture with a picture of an elephant looking at a naked man, with the elephant asking: “How do you breathe through that little thing??”

Early on Friday (12 August), Lee uploaded what appears to be an abstract painting of his nude photo to Instagram, presented again without comment.

After that picture, Lee posted a video of himself smoking a cigarette and listening to music.

Has his wife reacted to the photos?

On the original picture on Instagram, Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan commented “OH MY GOD”, and on the painting of the picture, she commented: “STOP.”

Lee and Furlan have been married since 2019, after the drummer popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan onstage during the 2017 Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Lee has been married four times - he married his first wife, Elaine Starchuk, in 1984 before the two divorced in 1985.

He then got married to actress Heather Locklear (Too Close to Home, Franklin & Bash) the year after his divorce, in 1986, before they too went their separate ways in 1993.

Prior to meeting Pamela Anderson, Lee had been engaged to model Bobbie Brown, however the pair were never married.

Lee and Anderson got married on 19 February 1995, just four days after meeting one another. They have two sons together - Brandon Thomas Lee, born on 5 June 1996, and Dylan Jagger Lee, born 29 December 1997.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee arrive at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Event Honoring Tom Ford on March 28, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

He and Anderson divorced in 1998 and while they got back together on a handful of occasions over the years, they split for good in 2008.