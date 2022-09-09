Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden, Elton John, Mo Farah and Ozzy Osbourne have all shared tributes to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II sadly died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022.

Celebrities from across the world have taken to social media to express their feelings and pay their respects to the nation’s longest-serving Monarch.

Many of them had the opportunity to meet the 96-year-old before her passing and have spoken about the significant influence she has had on their lives.

Having met the Queen at Victoria Palace Theatre in 1997, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, told her 30 million Instagram followers that the Royal’s passing had left her “deeply saddened”.

Alongside a photo of the Queen, Victoria wrote: “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

“She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Celebrities are paying tribute to the Queen.

Elton John has had many encounters with the royal family throughout his music career and spoke highly of the Queen in his memoir, Me.

The 75-year-old, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, has racked up over 50,000 likes on his touching tribute posted on Twitter.

Elton John wrote: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Amanda Holden looked solemn as she visited Buckingham Palace to pay her respects alongside other mourners today.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge had been delighted to meet the Queen at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London back in 2015.

Amanda said: “I think we all thought our Queen would live forever…

“Her grace, good humour and indomitable spirit…embodied everything that made Great Britain, Great.

“I just can’t imagine our country without her…

“My thoughts are with her family #godsavethequeen.”

Amanda Holden meeting the Queen.

Mo Farah, was knighted by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Olympic champion said: “My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many.

“Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life.

“We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign.”

Mo Farah speaking with the Queen and Prince Harry.

TV personality Loraine Kelly shared a photo of herself with the Queen on Instagram.

The caption reads: “So sad. She’s been here my whole life. What an incredible monarch.

“We won’t see one like her again. Honoured I got to meet her.

“The whole of the nation wrapped up in one formidable, kind, caring woman.

“Thoughts with her family and all who loved her.”

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton shared a long message on his Instagram feed.

He wrote: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen?

“She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I have been reflecting on her incredible life.

“She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.

Lewis posted a lengthy tribute to the Queen on his Instagram.

“She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time.

“Her legacy will be long-lasting and deeply felt.

“I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget.

“We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one.

“Rest in Peace.”

Posting on Twitter, Ozzy Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, wrote: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen.

“With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabth II.”

Ozzy meeting the Queen in 2002.

Susanna Reid was among the TV personlities, who showed their respects with heartfelt posts on social media.

Susanna Reid wrote: “No one more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty The Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall Tweeted: “Rest in Peace your majesty. She meant so much to so many people.

“What an incredible life.”

TV personality Sue Perkins said: “What an extraordinary life. A fixed point, seemingly unchanged by whirlings of history around her.