Tributes have flooded in for the monarch of 70 years, but not all of them have been deemed appropriate

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96.

As the world grieves and shares their memories of the monarch so too have celebrities, businesses and brands - many of which have come from peculiar places.

Tributes have been posted on social media from children’s toys manufacturers, fast food establishments and even a sex toy brand - which many have been quick to point out may not be entirely respectful of the Queen’s memory.

These are the weirdest tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II from unlikely people and brands.

Shrek’s Adventure is an interactive family experience in London based on the 2001 film.

They took to Twitter for their tribute, writing: “Shrek’s Adventure! London joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in playing tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“United in our loss - we give thanks for a life of extraordinary service to this country, the Commonwealth and the wider world.”

Shrek’s Adventure is a popular family activity in London.

Lingerie and sex toy business Ann Summers, has 140 high street stores in the UK - but not many expected them to post a tribute to the Queen.

They tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything - for women, for family, for our nation. Sleep well.”

The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, wrote: “We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.

“As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings.”

Pizza companies Dominoes and Pizza Express both shared tributes to the monarch online.

Dominoes wrote: “Everyone at Domino’s joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family.”Dominoes have switched their classic blue and red logo to black out of respect for the Queen.

Domino’s Pizza shared a tribute to the queen and changed their logo to black.

Pizza Express shared a similar message, writing: “Team Pizza Express is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and joins the nation and the world in mourning her death.

“She lived a remarkable life, and we pay tribute to all that she did and her lasting legacy.

“Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this time.”

American celebrity Paris Hilton has divided opinion with her tribute to the Queen.

She wrote: “The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP.

Paris Hilton called the Queen a “girl boss” in her tribute.

Crazy Frog is a CGI-animated character, which was popular in the early 2000s for the ear worm song Axel F.

The official Crazy Frog Twitter account said: “R.I.P The Queen.”

Children’s toy manufacturer Playmobil sells sets of figurines including one of Queen Elizabeth II.

When her death was announced they posted a photo of the Queen’s likeness captured in a toy with the caption: “Rest in Peace. Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022.”

Playmobil posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth's figurine toy with their tribute.

Greetings card company Funky Pigeon wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Funky Pigeon team would like to extend its deepest sympathies to The Royal Family and all grieving her loss at this time.”

The British Kebab Awards took place in May 2022 - their official Twitter account shared a tribute to the monarch.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.

“For 70 years, she stewarded us through our darkest and brightest days.

“Thank you, Your Majesty. RIP.”

British bakery chain Greggs posted a photo of the Queen in their signature brand colour - light blue.

They wrote: “An inspiration for more than seven decades, we’re sorry to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Thank you, Ma’am.”

Legoland, a popular theme park, closed their Windsor location on 9 September.

They wrote: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.

“Out of respect the resort will be closed tomorrow. If you’re due a visit you will receive an email about your booking.”