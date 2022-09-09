A Belgian princess is hosting a lavish wedding this weekend, just two days after the British Queen died

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium, 34, will wed William Isvy on Saturday 10 September.

The wedding has not been postponed but it has been reported that there will be a moment of prayer for Queen Elizabeth II during the celebration.

The Belgian Royal Family released this statement after Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8 September: “She was an extraordinary personality. We will always keep fond memories of this great lady who, throughout her reign, showed dignity, courage and devotion.

The couple will wed on 10 September - two days after Queen Elizabeth II has died.

“Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever.

“The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.

“Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.”

The Belgian royals have paid tribute to The Queen in an official statement.

The Princess, who resides in the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels, announced her engagement in 2021.

William popped the question with a luxurious engagement ring encrusted with sapphires and diamonds.

The engagement was announced on 27 December 2021.

The Belgian Royal Palace released a statement on social media, they said: “Princess Maria Laura and Mr William Isvy have become engaged.

“The wedding will take place in the second half of 2022. Congratulations to the future bride and groom!”

The engagement was announced in December 2021.

Royal weddings are lavish affairs no matter where on the globe they take place and theirs will be no exception.

The couple will wed on 10 September 2022 at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels.

The stunning cathedral dates back to the 11th century and will provide a romantic backdrop to the upcoming wedding.

It will be attended by the entirety of the Belgian royal family as well as royals from other European countries such as Luxembourg, Austria and Liechtenstein.

The Princess resides in London.

It has been reported that there will be around 500 guests at the cathedral - the ceremony will be led by Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, Archbishop of Mechelen-Brussels.

The wedding will be a combination of cultures as William comes from a Jewish background and the Princess is Catholic.

Herve Verhoosel, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royals, said: “The couple wanted songs to play an important role. Christian and Jewish songs will be performed.

“In addition to the parents, the bridal couple’s brothers and sisters and some close friends will help organise the party and receive the guests.”

The Princess with her groom to be William Isvy.

In Belgium the only legal marriages are ones that are civil, which is why the couple are having two weddings on 10 September - first a religious ceremony in the cathedral and then a civil ceremony at the town hall in Grote Markt.

The ceremony will be a much smaller affair with only close relatives attending.

It has been reported that Princess Maria Laura’s and William’s siblings will take the role of witnesses during the ceremony.

The entire Belgian Royal family are expected to attend the wedding.

Belgians are excited for the event to take place as there has not been a royal wedding since 2014, when Prince Armedeo married Elisabetta Maria Rosboch von Wolkenstein - but that ceremony took place in Rome.

Prince Lorenz and Princess Astrid (Princess Maria Laura’s parents) held a press conference at the cathedral.

Princess Astrid said: “My husband and I are very excited for our daughter. I might be moved.

“But it’s a huge event for us, as it was with Amedeo’s wedding.”

The wedding will take place at Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula

Princess Maria Laura is the daughter of Princess Astrid and the granddaughter of King Albert II - she is ninth in line to the Belgian throne.

She is 34-years-old and holds the title Archduchess of Austria-Este.

The princess is marrying an investment banker, who is of French and British descent.