A rule set out by King George V states that the children of a son of a sovereign are entitled to a HRH title - if they choose to use it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children are now entitled to use the royal titles of Prince and Princess, following the death of their great-grandmother, QueenElizabeth II.

Their three-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, were not initially given titles, which Meghan controversially claimed was due to their race.

This change is now allowed as the rule set out by King George V, in 1917, states that the children of a son of a sovereign, the grandchildren of newly named King Charles III, are entitled to a HRH title - if they choose to use it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their respective His and Her Highness titles when they stepped down from royal duties in 2020, their children are still given the right to official titles.

In March 2021, during a controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan, 41, revealed her pain at learning that her son would be denied the title of prince.

She also accused Buckingham Palace of not offering him the protection and security that he is entitled to.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She went on to explain that, it’s not necessarily about the official titles, it is about “the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

Prince George, who is the great-grandson of the monarch, is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William.

Meanwhile, Archie is sixth in line, behind his father Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II changed the rule, to allow any of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son’s children to receive royal titles, allowing Georges’ younger siblings the right to be called Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, this privilege did not extend to the Sussex’s Children, Archie and Lilibet.

After a stressful childhood and losing his mother at just 12-years-old, it was evident over the years that Harry would have preferred a normal life.

He moved to Los Angeles for a quieter life with his wife, former actress, Meghan Markle in 2020.

While in the army, Harry described the experience as the “best escape” he’d ever had as he could “just be Harry” and escape the stressful royal life he was born into.

Harry is known to be close to his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, who are the children of Anne, the Princess Royal.

As they were born in the female line, as the children of the daughter of the sovereign, they were not entitled to be HRH.

They have therefore lived quite a normal, private life, away from too much media attention.

Zara Tindall, who grew up as Zara Phillips, has previously spoken about how not having a title was a blessing.

“My parents didn’t give us titles, so we’ve been able to have a slightly more normal upbringing,” she said.

Meghan and Harry wanted Archie to have the title of Prince, so that he would be provided with security and protection.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But, even with the titles, as the Sussex’s have chosen to live in the US, it doesn’t automatically mean bodyguards will be provided.

With the title, Archie will be history’s first Prince of Sussex and Lilibet, the first Princess of Sussex, then eventually Archie will be entitled to succeed Harry, as the Duke of Sussex.